In this Dec. 3, 2011, photo, Weber State guard Damian Lillard, center, and center Kyle Tresnak (44) swat away a shot from San Jose State guard Keith Shamburger (1) at the Dee Events Center in Ogden.

 NICHOLAS DRANEY, Standard-Examiner file photo

Dec. 3, 2011

Weber State 91, San Jose State 89 (2 OT)

The 2011-12 season opened with a special feeling, or at least special expectations, as Damian Lillard returned to the court after missing most of the previous season.

That was heightened when, in front of a crowd of more than 9,000 people, WSU dispatched Utah State in its first game against a Division I opponent. Scott Bamforth made seven 3-pointers and the Wildcats won 73-63.

Just more than two weeks later, WSU returned to the Dee Events Center with a 4-1 record after losing at Saint Mary's, a team that would go on to win 27 games and the West Coast Conference.

San Jose State was in town — not the most formidable of opponents but, when the Spartans led 34-31 at halftime, it became one of those games that good teams simply have to find a way to win.

Lillard, specifically, had a lot to say about it. After scoring 10 points in the first half, he hit a late 3-pointer to send the game to overtime, giving him 14 points in the second half.

Two overtime periods provided plenty of highlights, a 10 minutes of basketball in which Lillard would score another 17 points and electrify the building.

The first moment came with his team trailing by four. Lillard dropped in a floater, immediately stole an inbound pass, scooped in a layup while being fouled, and made his free throw — a five-point swing in a matter of seconds that lit up the Dee Events Center crowd.

It looked like a fight that would end in a bad loss in the second overtime until, with less than 20 seconds left and WSU down one, Lillard drove the left side of the lane, scooped in a bucket to take him to 40 points while being fouled, and made his free throw to put WSU up two.

In this Dec. 3, 2011, photo, Weber State guard Damian Lillard skies for a dunk as time expires at the end of a double-overtime victory against San Jose State at the Dee Events Center in Ogden. Lillard scored what would stand as his career high of 41 points in the win.

Lillard then partially blocked SJSU's final attempt near the 3-point line, ended up with the ball in his hands and raced to the other end to throw down a dunk as the crowd went into a frenzy.

The final dunk was after the horn and didn't count. What did count were 41 points, eight rebounds and four assists on 13-of-21 shooting, including a 6-of-11 mark from deep. At the time, it was the most points any Wildcat had ever scored at the Dee Events Center and the second-most points in a single game in program history.

It was Randy Rahe's 100th career win (100-62 at the time). Lillard, of course, went on to a second-place finish on the national scoring leaderboard and became a lottery draft pick.

