Dec. 3, 2011
Weber State 91, San Jose State 89 (2 OT)
The 2011-12 season opened with a special feeling, or at least special expectations, as Damian Lillard returned to the court after missing most of the previous season.
That was heightened when, in front of a crowd of more than 9,000 people, WSU dispatched Utah State in its first game against a Division I opponent. Scott Bamforth made seven 3-pointers and the Wildcats won 73-63.
Just more than two weeks later, WSU returned to the Dee Events Center with a 4-1 record after losing at Saint Mary's, a team that would go on to win 27 games and the West Coast Conference.
San Jose State was in town — not the most formidable of opponents but, when the Spartans led 34-31 at halftime, it became one of those games that good teams simply have to find a way to win.
Lillard, specifically, had a lot to say about it. After scoring 10 points in the first half, he hit a late 3-pointer to send the game to overtime, giving him 14 points in the second half.
Two overtime periods provided plenty of highlights, a 10 minutes of basketball in which Lillard would score another 17 points and electrify the building.
The first moment came with his team trailing by four. Lillard dropped in a floater, immediately stole an inbound pass, scooped in a layup while being fouled, and made his free throw — a five-point swing in a matter of seconds that lit up the Dee Events Center crowd.
It looked like a fight that would end in a bad loss in the second overtime until, with less than 20 seconds left and WSU down one, Lillard drove the left side of the lane, scooped in a bucket to take him to 40 points while being fouled, and made his free throw to put WSU up two.
Lillard then partially blocked SJSU's final attempt near the 3-point line, ended up with the ball in his hands and raced to the other end to throw down a dunk as the crowd went into a frenzy.
The final dunk was after the horn and didn't count. What did count were 41 points, eight rebounds and four assists on 13-of-21 shooting, including a 6-of-11 mark from deep. At the time, it was the most points any Wildcat had ever scored at the Dee Events Center and the second-most points in a single game in program history.
It was Randy Rahe's 100th career win (100-62 at the time). Lillard, of course, went on to a second-place finish on the national scoring leaderboard and became a lottery draft pick.