Once upon a time, the NCAA Tournament played out on college campuses and basketball arenas around the country.
It's hard to remember for some since now, March Madness usually starts in NBA arenas and ends in football stadiums.
Now, these postseason games come to Utah only when Vivint SmartHome Arena lands hosting rights, like it did in 2019. But back when colleges helped put on the tournament, the big bowls at Weber State and Utah were in play.
The University of Utah, for example, hosted first- and second-round games in 1993 where Steve Nash led No. 15 seed Santa Clara to an upset of No. 2 Arizona. And, in 1973, the four-year-old Huntsman Center hosted the Final Four, culminating in one of the most famous title games in history when Magic Johnson-led Michigan State edged previously undefeated Indiana State, led by Larry Bird.
The opening of the 11,500-seat Dee Events Center in 1977 put Weber State on the list to host tournament games, too, which it did four times.
Since the 2020 tournament can now play out only in our hearts and minds — or sometimes, as ESPN did, in computer simulations — due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, let's take a look back at the four times Weber State hosted the Big Dance.
Statistical and reference material at Sports-Reference.com contributed to the historical accuracy of this story.