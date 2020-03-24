1986
By 1986, the tournament was 64 teams and Ogden hosted first- and second-round matchups in the West region which, once again, featured both a Utah team and the eventual national champion.
Utah got the first crack to upset North Carolina in the first round during a 14-versus-3 matchup on Weber State's court, but it was Weber State 13 years later who would hand UNC what is still its only first-round loss ever in a 14-over-3 upset.
The Tar Heels, with six future NBA players led by senior center Brad Daugherty and junior guard Kenny "The Jet" Smith, dispatched Utah 84-72 in the first round, then topped Alabama-Birmingham 77-59 to advance out of Ogden.
On the other side, No. 2 seed Louisville's Billy Thompson, Milt Wagner and Pervis Ellison took care of Drexel 93-73 and Bradley 82-68 to advance.
Louisville topped North Carolina 94-79 in the next round, then beat Auburn, LSU and finally, to win the championship, No. 1 Duke — a team that featured Johnny Dawkins, Dave Henderson, Danny Ferry, Jay Bilas and freshman guard Quin Snyder, the latter who is now the head coach of the Utah Jazz.
The title game was another definite upset as Duke entered 37-2 and was ranked in the top six the entire season.