1980
However it happened, it seemed destiny/the fates/the basketball gods were on Weber State's side when, in the third season the Dee Events Center hosted basketball, the NCAA chose WSU to host tournament games in the same season the Wildcats put together perhaps the best season in program history.
Neil McCarthy coached WSU to a 26-2 record. Senior guard Bruce Collins was wrapping up a career that made him the school's all-time leading scorer, a mark that stood for 37 years, and to having his jersey retired in 2016. Fellow senior Mark Mattos, still the program's assist king in total career assists and assist-per-game average, dished 7.3 helpers per game that season, and senior David Johnson added 16.1 points per game.
The senior class was on its third of three straight NCAA Tournament appearances and the 1979-80 team remains the only WSU squad to ever be ranked in the Associated Press Top 25. The team claimed wins over Utah, Utah State, New Mexico, Michigan State and UNLV in the regular season.
Since tournament seedings and assignments were influenced by geography even for lower seeds, the red-hot Wildcats were assigned to play on their home court in the first round.
The draw: No. 7 seed Weber State hosted No. 10 Lamar, 20-10 and winners of the Southland Conference.
It turned into a guard duel between Collins and Lamar's Mike Olliver, who each played all 40 minutes. Collins shot 13 of 26 from the floor and scored 32 points for the Wildcats.
But Olliver was 17 of 26 and scored 37 points, and WSU's dream season was abruptly halted in its own arena in a heartbreaking 87-86 loss. Lamar shot 35 of 56 from the field, its most efficient output all season.
Lamar would then upset No. 2 seed Oregon State in the second round inside the Purple Palace.
Two other local teams took L's in Ogden that year.
No. 11 seed Utah State lost 76-73 to No. 6 Clemson in the first round, then No. 3 BYU (who byed to the second round of the 48-team tournament with four future NBA players in Danny Ainge, Devin Durrant, Fred Roberts and Greg Kite) took its turn losing to Clemson, 71-66.