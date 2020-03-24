1983
The 1983 tournament did feature a local team that combined with the Dee Events Center to play a role in what is considered one of the greatest tournament Cinderella stories.
Weber State hosted the West regional finals for the only time in what was a 52-team tournament.
One on side of the bracket, No. 1 seed Virginia outlasted No. 4 Boston College 95-92 with 19 points and 11 rebounds from superstar Ralph Sampson, and 22 points from now-Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle.
On the other side was No. 10 Utah, who had knocked out No. 2 UCLA in Boise thanks to 18 points from Pace Mannion, father of this year's super-freshman Nico Mannion at Arizona.
But the Utes ran into a bigger Cinderella in the third round: Thurl Bailey, Lorenzo Charles, coach Jim Valvano and the NC State Wolfpack, who had already knocked off No. 3 UNLV.
NC State walloped Utah 75-56, then faced the titan Sampson and No. 1 seed Virginia with a trip to the Final Four on the line.
In one of many close calls during the run, the Wolfpack came from five down at halftime to win 63-62 in the Purple Palace. Bailey, a future Jazzman, scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds.
NC State topped Georgia in the national semifinal to face Houston, the "Phi Slamma Jamma" team who was 31-2 entering the contest and boasted Clyde Drexler, Hakeem Olajuwon, Michael Young and future BYU coach Dave Rose.
In one of the most famous endings to any NCAA Tournament, Dereck Wittenburg airballed a deep shot in the final seconds with the game tied — but his NC State teammate, Lorenzo Charles, grabbed it out of the air and dunked it just before the horn, and the Wolfpack, who entered the tournament with a record of 20-10, finished its improbable title run.