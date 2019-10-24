Dunning: Atmosphere will be great. Last home game set a stadium record around 11,800. When the weather's good, they draw pretty well. The town rallies around them and they have 38,000 students who didn't start class until Sept. 25, so they're just starting to pay attention. The weather will be fine — probably 75 to 80 at kickoff, but dipping fairly quickly into the 60s and maybe the high 50s as the sun goes down. It will be a full house.
It's interesting that (the Aggies) were No. 21 when they were 2-4, then fell to No. 22 after two wins. Only team in the poll with a non-winning record and only team in the poll with four losses.