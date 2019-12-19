Madia: It's DiNucci, the CAA Offensive Player of the Year, of course, and then the difference maker this season has been Brandon Polk. Until this year, the Dukes didn't have a player that could stretch the field like Polk. He has a touchdown in each of the last nine games and most of his scores have come via a screen pass he turns into a touchdown or a deep throw from DiNucci that Polk runs under after running past the defense.
The threat of Polk scoring on any play opens up other receivers like Riley Stapleton and Jake Brown as well as tight end Dylan Stapleton while opponents also can't just stack the box to stop the run because of how effective Hamilton and Percy Agyei-Obese are. As JMU players like to say, defenses must pick their poison.