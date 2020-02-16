OGDEN — Students interested in attending Ogden’s early college charter high school — Northern Utah Academy Academy for Math, Engineering and Science (NUAMES) — have the chance to get a feel for the school at an open house later this week.
The school’s north campus, located on Weber State University’s Ogden campus, is currently accepting applications, and school staff hope to share information with prospective applicants and their families at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the North Ogden branch of the Weber County Library, located at 475 E. 2600 North.
The school’s south campus is only accepting applications for its waiting list, according to the south campus website. It’s located on the Weber State Davis campus in Layton.
As a public charter school, NUAMES is accredited and free to attend.
In addition to emphasizing science, engineering and math, the charter high school focuses on college readiness. Because of the school’s close connection with Weber State, half of the students in the school’s senior class have earned an associate’s degree, according to information shared by the school.
“Where else can high school students, curious about a future in engineering, saunter into the adjacent building to chat with the university’s engineering program director?” said Rob Stevens, NUAMES engineering teacher, in information provided by the school.
Students at NUAMES are able to take concurrent classes, which carry college credit, for $5 per credit. They are also able to arrange their schedules to take college classes at Weber State, according to the school.
For more information, visit nuames.org.