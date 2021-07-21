Grab your bonnets and comb your beards, the Monarch Market is throwing a big party to celebrate the July 24 state holiday this Saturday.
There will be axe throwing, pie eating contests and plenty of cold beer and foot-stomping Americana jams by local bands The Snarlin’ Yarns and Orchard Wild at the Saturday market that will have a larger selection of artisan vendors, free kid crafts and DJ Bryson spinning records in the Gist for the inclusive, all-ages, alt-Pioneer Day fest.
A state holiday that pays tribute to the first Mormon pioneers who landed in the Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, Pioneer Day was a church-like affair celebrated almost exclusively by those of the Latter-day Saint faith until radio DJ “Bad Brad” Wheeler, of KUAA community radio in Salt Lake, birthed “Pie & Beer Day” in 2013, giving all Utahans a way to celebrate (and give cheers to) the Beehive State on July 24.
In the same spirit, the Monarch Market is hosting its first annual Beehive Bash with the neo-traditional pie and beer, adding live bluegrass and pop tunes from Utah musicians, arts and crafts, On Point Axe Throwing and a quaint market full of art and food vendors.
Delicately Pressed, Cheryls Bagels, Known Jewelry, Salt Lake Syrups, Liv Stones, Plant Kandy, Wired Up Creations, JulBud Ranch, Knots By Gisel, Raenbug Refined Ceramics, Love Tree Creations, Charming Sarabellas and Lee's Marketplace are some of the specialized goods joining the market.
Along with its high-quality artisan vendors, The Monarch is thrilled to present Ogden’s alt-bluegrass and improv poetry quartet the Snarlin’ Yarns, the city’s favorite DJ Bryson Dearden and new trio Orchard Wild, whose harmonious blend of indie-folk, Americana and pop is the talk of the town. All known as solo musicians prior to the new music project, Nick Garnes, Naomi Harlan and Caleb Wendt will perform individually at Saturday’s show and then together as Orchard Wild.
All the strings, guitars, beats and banjo playing are going to elicit dancing, which will surely stir up an appetite. Ogden Valley Smokehouse food truck will provide delicious BBQ and WB’s Eatery will be open. Cold craft brews by Roosters Brewing and UTOG will be served at the beer garden. And for dessert, a pie-eating contest sponsored by Lee’s Marketplace.
The event is free and open to all this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Monarch, 455 25th St. in Ogden.