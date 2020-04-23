LAYTON — The Davis Arts Council’s popular Summer Nights With the Stars has been canceled for 2020.
Each year, the popular concert series brings more than a dozen national acts to the outdoor stage at Kenley Amphitheater. This year’s lineup would have featured 15 artists — everything from Marie Osmond and Diamond Rio to Three Dog Night and Air Supply.
“After much consideration, the Davis Arts Council Board of Trustees has made the difficult decision to cancel our 2020 Summer Nights with the Stars concert series,” according to a notice on the DAC website. “While we are heartbroken that we will not be able to gather at The Kenley Amphitheater this summer, the health and safety of our patrons, volunteers, artists, and staff is our top priority.”
Organizers say they’re working with the artists to reschedule for next year, although they can’t guarantee it will be the same lineup in 2021.
This year’s concert series, announced in late March, was already something of a longshot given the lingering coronavirus pandemic. But DAC executive director Tessa Vaschel said she felt like folks “need something happy and hopeful and optimistic right now.”
“We’re announcing now, and hoping for the best,” Vaschel told the Standard-Examiner at the time.
In an email, Kym Ridl, marketing manager for the arts council, said they hope to provide some events “either virtually or socially distanced this year.”
For more information, visit davisarts.org or call 801-546-8575.