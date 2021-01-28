‘2021: A New Generation’
At the encouragement of their Northern Utah art instructors, young artists submitted their most recent works to the Eccles Art Center’s Petite Impressions Competition. Now through Saturday, the public is invited to view “2021: A New Generation,” an art exhibit featuring the works of these young artists including Ryan Adams, Amelia Anderson, Tristan Carpenter, Hannah Carter, Lily Deakins, Olivia Gonzales, Carlie Harper, Anna Holland, Alyssa Kendall, Nolan Kiser, Emma Larese-Cassanova, Jisung Lee, Angel Mendiola, Dakota Mercado, Jade Pebley, Gracie Songer, Solenne Songer, Karmen Tuescher, Bryn Vickery, Katherine Waters, Laura White and Lindsey Wolthuis. The display is free and open to the public on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more details, visit ogden4arts.org.
‘Constructed’
The Ogden Contemporary Arts Garage opened its doors on Jan. 15 featuring “Constructed,” by Modern West of Salt Lake. The inaugural art exhibition, free and open to the public through Sunday, features the process-based work of Andrew Alba, Levi Jackson and Shalee Cooper and celebrates OCA’s new art space that aims to “elevate the efforts of artists and arts professionals in the wider Wasatch region.” Visit ogdencontemporaryarts.org to learn more.
Leonard Patton Trio
Onstage Ogden is bringing jazz to The Monarch! The Leonard Patton Trio, from San Diego, will perform “Love, Life, and Song” for two socially distant concerts at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Friday. Lead singer Patton, who has achieved rave reviews worldwide with LP and the Vinyl’s debut album “Heard and Seen,” will be backed by bass, piano and his own smoky voice swooning hearts to jazz standards and samba tunes. To purchase tickets and for more information visit onstageogden.org.