Open Studio Night / Van Sessions
It’s that time again — First Friday Art Stroll is upon us and 25th & Ogden is the essential stop! Open Studio Night at The Monarch offers live music, food, hands-on art, workshops, exhibits and a chance to walk through over 40 creative studios to meet the artists. Start at WB’s for the finest craft cocktails in town and fantastic eats. Then, don’t miss Van Sessions' free live music performances and interviews from the Tan Van presenting local musicians Dave Garofolo at 7 p.m. followed by Ché Zuro at 8 p.m. Art Box gift shop presents this month’s young entrepreneur, Millie Reeder, and as always, you can make a candle. During your stroll through the creative studios, be sure to catch Kseniya Thomas’ (Thomas-Printers) live letterpress printing and postcard giveaway or Joanne Hall’s watercolor class.
Friday, 6-9 p.m., The Monarch, 455 25th St., themonarchogden.com
Pop-up show: Matt Choberka “I Know Some Nice People”
Take the chance during the Art Stroll to see the work of Ogden-based artist Matthew Choberka, presented by Carper Contemporary in a pop-up exhibit at The Argo House. Choberka, a painter and art professor at Weber State University, described the show’s title in an artist statement as “a way to point toward the way these pictures embody a grotesquery that I perceive just about everywhere in our contemporary lives...in our politics, in our culture.” But Choberka’s new canvases go even deeper than the unrest that has shaken the world this past year. “At least as important, and very likely much more so, is a reckoning going on with aspects of myself,” he stated. The paintings will be exhibited at The Argo House from now through April 30. Read more at carpercontemporary.com.
Friday, 6-9 p.m., The Argo House, 429 25th St., theargohouse.co
April Art Stroll Local Artisan Collective
The Local Artisan Collective hosts an in-person and online art stroll for First Friday Art Stroll. If you haven’t been to this one-of-a-kind shop full of handmade art and crafts from over 80 local artisans, this is the night to check it out! April’s featured artist is Crescents Bath and Body: “Crescent Deru was a master potter, a weaver and a textile artist. A brilliant artist through and through, she taught ceramics at Weber State University. Her hands, which were constantly in mud and water, became extraordinarily dry. Her hands became so dry that they would crack to the point of bleeding. Crescent needed a solution that would truly heal her hands. She needed something that would really work. After trying many commercial cremes and lotions to no avail, Crescent, being the creative person that she was, decided to make her own formula. After many failed attempts, she crafted a formula that healed her hands and allowed her to work long hours with her hands in mud and clay.” Now Crescent’s daughter Carol and her grandchildren, of Plain City, have launched Crescent’s Bath and Body using the same recipe from Crescent’s own hand all of those years ago, sharing a vision and a dream to share the superior products with the world. Meet Crescent’s Bath and Body and shop from over 80 local artisans all in once place!
Friday, 6-9 p.m., The Local Artisan Collective, 2371 Kiesel Ave., localartisancollective.com
Gourmet Market
A new vendor is bringing “ethical chocolate to light” at the Gourmet Market! When you purchase chocolate from Seek4Chocolate, you have the opportunity to enjoy chocolate from companies around the world who ethically source their cocoa. Tye has researched all of the companies of their chocolate extensively, “so YOU can feel good about what you’re supporting with each bite!” Wondering what to make for dinner this week? Skip the crowds, long lines and overwhelm ... a NEW shopping experience is here! Every Saturday, The Monarch is filled with unique gourmet foods like bread, coffee, pastries, cheeses, cured meats, olives, pickled foods, honey and more ... from top-quality artisan foods makers. Enjoy fresh hot waffles and live music while you get all the inspiration you need to add flavor to your life! New vendors and live music from local musicians every week. Follow the Facebook page 25th&Ogden for updates.
Every Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Monarch, 455 25th St., themonarchogden.com
Wigs & Brunch
25th & Ogden somehow got lucky enough to have The Only Sequoia in town every first Sunday at WB’s Eatery for Wigs & Brunch — the gritty, NYC-style comedic drag show that pairs perfectly with a French Toast Sando and a Gin Blossom. This Sunday at 11 a.m., meet Sequoia and her guest Queens at the Wigs & Brunch live show hosted by WB’s Eatery. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for brunch and drinks, and showtimes are at 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. Pop in on Easter Sunday and discover the lifestyle of high-glam comedy, killer bites and handcrafted cocktails. Get there early! This popular event fills up fast.
Sunday, 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., WB’s Eatery, 455 25th St., wbseatery.com