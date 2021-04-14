'I KNOW SOME NICE PEOPLE'
The Argo House’s first exhibit of the year, "I Know Some Nice People" by Matthew Choberka, art professor at Weber State University, is anything but a tribute to society. Choberka explores the disturbing things he sees in every part of society, using bright, edgy images and oils on canvas. Choberka says, “When I suggested giving this show the title, 'I Know Some Nice People,' I thought it pretty clever, a way to point toward the way these pictures embody a grotesquery that I perceive just about everywhere in our contemporary lives ... in our politics, in our culture.”
“But that’s not really it. At least as important, and very likely much more so, is a reckoning going on with aspects of myself. My imagination, my knowledge, such as they are, all I have to guide me in painting. But, until I have this work mirrored back to me, in the responses of friends, colleagues, I find that I can’t really even fully 'see' what it is I am painting. Art demands a self-acceptance that I am not sure is possible for me.” The Argo House, 529 25th St., Ogden, through April 30.
'SMALL PIECES GREATER TOGETHER'
Van Gogh said, “Great things are done by a series of small things brought together.” Enjoy a great night of dance, sure to leave you awestruck. Presented by Imagine Ballet. From their website: “Pieces will be from various choreographers including Christina Stockdale, Dance Captain of the Tournament of Kings in Las Vegas; Jessica Gabler, many-time award winner of the Rocky Mountain Choreography Festival; Matthew Rees and Isabella Willie; Winners of the 2020 Rocky Mountain Choreography Festival; and Raymond Van Mason, Artistic Director of Imagine Ballet Theatre. Accompanied by solo musicians from Chamber Orchestra Ogden.” Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden, 7:30 p.m., April 23-24.
GOURMET MARKET
Grandmas always make the best food. Well, this family business has been using their grandma’s delicious Venezuelan recipes for 40 years and bringing them to you. From gluten-free empanadas to vegan mango jelly, this family-owned business brings all the best flavors from Venezuela to your home. From their site, “We're proud to offer the highest quality, most unique merchandise on the market today. From our family to yours, we put lots of love and careful attention in each item.“ Visit them at the Gourmet Market. The Monarch, 455 25th St., Ogden, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., every Saturday.
OGDEN BIZARRE MARKET
Tired of the same old stuff and overwhelming shopping experience? Looking for one-of-a-kind handcrafted goods and gifts that you can’t get anywhere else? The Ogden Bizarre Market is your go-to for upcycled, vintage, handmade and handcrafted items that are off the beaten path. States Indie Ogden: “We will be activating the entire Monarch building with plenty of space to comfortably support our 'Market Family' who have been hit hard during the pandemic." Come and support our Ogden maker community and get to know our most talented makers and artists! The Monarch, 455 25th St, Ogden, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., every Sunday.
LOS ANGELES GUITAR QUARTET
On April 22, Onstage Ogden is pleased to welcome the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet! They are described as “one of the most multifaceted groups in any genre." According to Onstage Ogden, "the LAGQ is comprised of four uniquely accomplished musicians bringing a new energy to the concert stage with programs ranging from Bluegrass to Bach. They consistently play to sold-out houses world-wide. Their inventive, critically acclaimed transcriptions of concert masterworks provide a fresh look at the music of the past, while their interpretations of works from the contemporary and world-music realms continually break new ground. Programs including Latin, African, Far East, Irish, Folk and American Classics transport listeners around the world in a single concert experience.” The Monarch, 455 25th St., Ogden, 7:30 p.m., April 22.