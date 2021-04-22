'Small Pieces Greater Together'
This week, the award-winning Imagine Ballet Theatre (IBT) presents “Small Pieces Greater Together," a production of four world premiers and two returning pieces that will offer the renewed energy we seek as we emerge from a pandemic. The six pieces will create a performance that “beautifully combines artistic talent with a theme of empathy and inclusion” for all. “Empathy comes out in good choreography, as we are sharing sometimes difficult subject matter and hopefully causing a conversation with our audience,” said artistic director, choreographer and teacher of IBT Raymond Van Mason. He describes inclusion as the “silent art” of dance in allowing every dancer to bring their own personal stories into the dances they are creating. Peery’s Egyptian Theater; 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 23, and Saturday, April 24; ogdenpet.com/events
Gourmet Market
Are you tired of the same old crowded, dull, and overwhelming shopping experiences? A new way to get your daily bread (and more) is here! The Gourmet Market, every Saturday at The Monarch, offers live music, basket giveaways and friendly vendors to inspire you to bring more flavor to your life. Come weekly to pick up your goodies for the weekend: fresh bread, coffee, organic chocolate, honey, baked goods, sauces, salsas and more. Even fresh flowers for your table. New vendors and musicians every week. This Saturday, meet the Granola Gals who bring homemade goodness from Logan to The Monarch. If you’re a parent looking to make your menu more interesting and nutritious, the Granola Gals have got your back. Chocolate Caramel or Coconut Almond granola makes breakfast a little more exciting for the week ahead. The Monarch; 455 25th St.; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, April 24; themonarchogden.com/gourmet-market
Ogden Bizarre Market
Indie Ogden started this eclectic market during the pandemic to help our community “market family.” Now, every Sunday, The Monarch is filled with local artists, crafters, up-cyclers, vintage resellers, artisans, nonprofits and service providers in a spacious and beautiful setting. “We absolutely love our Bizarre family. Each week it grows with connections, good energy and all around Sunday morning magic,” stated Indie Ogden on their Facebook page. And they’ve announced that a beer garden is coming in May! Indie Ogden is always looking to continue building a community of talented humans. Join the Ogden Bizarre Market family and sell your goods to the supportive community of Ogden. The Monarch; 455 25th St.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, April 25; Facebook @indieogden
'Mamma Mia!'
The Classic Movie Series at Peery’s Egyptian Theater is back! Kicking it off is a film that never fails to bring a smile and a song to your heart. Whether you’ve seen "Mamma Mia!" once, a million times or never before, these two hours of Meryl Streep and upbeat, silly ABBA songs will make you forget all about 2020. Escape to Greece in the beautiful, historic Egyptian Theater and bring your family and friends. “You can dance, you can jive ...” — singing and dancing (and costumes) are encouraged — “having the time of your life.” Peery’s Egyptian Theater; 7 p.m.; Wednesday, April 28; ogdenpet.com/events
Invoke
Next week’s live music at The Monarch, presented by Onstage Ogden, is a string quartet that defies genre classification. Described as “not classical, but not not classical,” Invoke is bringing their original tunes from Austin, Texas, that span traditions across America. Bluegrass, Appalachian fiddle tunes, jazz, minimalism and more will fill the Royal Room and lift your spirit with beautiful sounds. You’ve never heard a fiddle, banjo, violin and cello sound so classically non-classical before. The Monarch; 455 25th St.; 7:30-9 p.m.; Thursday, April 29; onstageogden.org