Gourmet Market
Wondering what to make for dinner this week? Skip the crowds, long lines and overwhelm ... a NEW shopping experience is here! Every Saturday, The Monarch is filled with unique gourmet foods like bread, coffee, pastries, cheeses, cured meats, olives, pickled foods, honey and more ... from top-quality artisan foods makers. Enjoy fresh hot waffles and live music while you get all the inspiration you need to add flavor to your life!
New vendor Jesse’s Banana Boy Bread is a locally owned business “introducing you to your love of banana bread.” The business uses organic ingredients and specializes in banana bread flavors you’ve probably never imagined, like peanut butter chocolate chip, s’mores and Oreo. Follow Banana Boy Bread on Instagram and Facebook @bananaboybread ... or better, come meet him in person at Saturday’s Gourmet Market!
Vendors and live music from local musicians will vary each week. Follow the new Facebook page 25th&Ogden for updates. Every Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Monarch, 455 25th St., free, themonarchogden.com
Ogden Bizarre Market
Sunday Funday in Ogden is here to stay. Come out to Ogden Bizarre Market for the perfect family outing every Sunday. Shop from local artists of all ages: crafters, up-cyclers, vintage resellers, artisans, nonprofits and service providers, all in one place, in a socially-distanced, safe shopping environment at The Monarch. The weekly Sunday market features a variety of unique vendors who supply you with gifts and treasures you won’t find anywhere else.
FalkenCraft Shop is a frequent vendor at Ogden Bizarre Market. Jayna’s shop started as a place to sell Zines and expanded to include handmade bracelets and cassette tape wallets. Now she’s creating new random stuff every week that embodies that best of DIY culture: screen printing, relief printing and button-making are among the many colorful experiments you will love. Follow FalkenCraft on Instagram @falkencraftshop. Every Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Monarch, 455 25th St., free, indieogden.com or Facebook @indieogdenutah.
Ogden-Weber Chamber of Commerce Gala
The Ogden-Weber Chamber of Commerce proudly recognizes achievements of the local business community each year at Weber County’s premiere business event, the Annual Gala, presented by Wells Fargo. The business community at large is invited to celebrate Chamber members who have been nominated and selected for signature awards, including: Small and Large Business of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Chairperson of the Year, the Sue Westenskow Award, the ATHENA Leadership Award, the Top of Utah Military Affairs Committee Western Big Hat Award, and the Wall of Fame. The official change in Ogden-Weber Chamber board officers also takes place at the Annual Gala. Thursday, April 15, 7:30 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., $25, members.ogdenweberchamber.com/events/details/2021-annual-gala-18852
'The Changing Room'
The new art exhibition at Ogden Contemporary Arts (OCA) Center questions the impact of artificial intelligence on our daily lives. The featured work by Los Angeles-based artist Lauren Lee McCarthy, “The Changing Room,” is an interactive art installation that explores an environment of smart architecture that controls emotion, and a control panel on the second floor where visitors can select one of 200 emotions that emits a layered response of lights, sounds and visuals. “I’m hoping it brings up the question of what’s at stake when we bring AI into public and private spaces, and the ways our emotional experiences are mediated by technology,” McCarthy said. The free exhibit is open to the public during operating hours at the OCA Center. Through May 30, regular operating hours, Ogden Contemporary Arts Center, 455 25th St., free, ogdencontemporaryarts.org