Ogden Twilight: Fitz and the Tantrums
The Ogden Twilight Concert Series relaunches this Friday with LA-based, multiplatinum indie pop band Fitz and the Tantrums, well-known for their huge hit “Handclap,” with support by Kishi Bashi and Devon Gillfillian. While this show and many others are already sold out, there are chances to win tickets, or purchase extras, from people and businesses around town. New this year is full bar service — beer, wine and cocktails inside the venue — curtailing long, cash-only beer lines of past seasons.
Friday, 5 p.m.; Ogden Amphitheater, 343 E. 25th St.; $10; facebook.com/ogdentwilight.
Artist Auction Fundraiser for The Local Artisan Collective
Support The Local Artisan Collective by participating in the in-store and online auction with dozens of new donated art pieces by local artists, including a Joe McQueen watercolor painting by Angela Borup, vintage Mickey Mouse telephone lamp, and several paintings, ceramics, jewelry, leather purses and more. From now until Saturday at 7 p.m. when the auction closes, bid on your chosen items by visiting the store or online on their Facebook or Instagram pages.
Now through Saturday; The Local Artisan Collective, 2371 Kiesel Ave.; facebook.com/localartisancollective.
‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’
NEXT Ensemble is back with another unexpected concert in a nontraditional space. This weekend, the Ogden nonprofit, known for its series at Alleged club on Historic 25th Street, presents a unique adaptation of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” that will be a multimedia experience outdoors on The Monarch’s Upper Deck. A live orchestra of 34 musicians and four singers, conducted by NEXT Ensemble founder Gabriel Gordon, will perform the music by 19th century composer Felix Mendelssohn. Reimagining the concert experience in a relatable way at relaxed and casual venues through audience engagement is what NEXT Ensemble has mastered.
Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 4 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; $10-$20; nextensemble.org.
‘The King’s Mouth’
Check out the new art exhibit everyone in town is talking about. Flaming Lips frontman and mixed-media artist Wayne Coyne’s “immersive head trip fantasy experience,” “The King’s Mouth,” is at the OCA Center, in conjunction with the band’s upcoming Ogden Twilight appearance on Aug. 20. Coyne’s audio-visual art installation features 14 original art pieces that tell the fantastical narrative of the King’s Mouth through multimedia collage, including a new animation component in the digital gallery.
Now through Sept. 19, Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; OCA Center, 455 25th St.; free; ogdencontemporaryarts.org.
Monarch Market
Relax and chill in this cool, pet-friendly escape with shade, misters and ice-cold craft brews just east of the farmers market. This week’s live music on the patio features an amazing lineup of local musicians: Melody Payne, Danny Carver and The Ivie League. Inside, stroll through creative studios and specialty vendors including the popsicle bike, Dream Cycle, Cheryls Bagels, Salt Lake Syrups, Brookey Bakes, Stone Sense wooden earrings, Bonita Boutique handcrafted shoes and clothing, and more. There is always something new to experience at the Monarch Market & Beer Garden every Saturday.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (live music until 3 p.m.); The Monarch, 455 25th St.; free; themonarchogden.com/monarch-market.
EAC Summer Art Fair
Stroll by on this Saturday for the huge artist celebration that started last year during the pandemic to support local artists and performers. Every Saturday brings a new array of over 60 artist booths and musicians on two performance stages to the beautiful outdoor grounds of the historic Victorian mansion. There are also art exhibits open inside the Eccles Art Center’s Main and Carriage House galleries and hands-on arts projects for kids.
Saturday, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.; Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave.; free; ogden4arts.org.
Ogden Bizarre Market
Now with a new beer garden and the Rail City Troopers Music Concerts, Ogden Bizarre Market is the “Sunday Funday” place to be with family and friends. Every Sunday, The Monarch is filled with local artists, crafters, up-cyclers, vintage resellers, artisans, nonprofits and service providers. Each week, it grows with connections, good energy and “all around Sunday morning magic.” Pop in to see the “King’s Mouth” exhibit by the Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne at Ogden Contemporary Arts and grab some good eats from the food truck.
Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; free; facebook.com/indieogden.