Ogden Twilight: The Flaming Lips, Big Wild
The wildly in-demand Ogden Twilight Concert Series continues this Friday and Saturday with its first back-to-back shows, making for a big Ogden Twilight “festival weekend” with The Flaming Lips on Friday, supported by Dan Deacon, and Big Wild on Saturday. Both of these shows are sold out, but there are chances to win or purchase tickets from businesses and people around town. New this year is full bar service — beer, wine and cocktails inside the venue — curtailing long beer cash-only lines of past seasons. Expect electrifying performances and big energy from the sold-out audiences. After-parties to be held at nearby bars Alleged and Outspoken.
Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m.; Ogden Amphitheater, 343 E. 25th St.; $10; facebook.com/ogdentwilight.
'The King’s Party,' Ogden Twilight Pre-Party
Anyone who wisely snagged tickets for this event will get to see the “immersive head trip fantasy experience” everyone is talking about and meet artist Wayne Coyne before he hits the stage with his band, the Flaming Lips, at Ogden Twilight this Friday night. “The King’s Mouth,” new at the OCA Center in conjunction with the concert, is an all-encompassing sensory experience featuring 14 original art pieces that tell the fantastical narrative of the King’s Mouth through multimedia collage, including music created by the band specifically for the experience inside the giant tree-like head of spectacular silver. After the “King’s Mouth” tour, attendees can enjoy live music, art, food and drinks while hanging out with the one and only Coyne.
Friday, 4-6 p.m.; Ogden Contemporary Arts, 455 25th St.; $20; ogdencontemporaryarts.org.
Birds and Brews
The beloved summer event is back this Friday — experience a full night of fun in the beautiful grounds of the Nature Center with local brews, spirits, food, live birds and “nerdy nature knowledge.” Attendees will migrate around the trees sampling local brews by UTOG, Roosters Brewing, Ogden’s Own and New World distilleries paired with live birds of prey, bird artifacts and trivia at each station while Bomb Dilla serves up amazing food. Guests get a souvenir pub glass to take home.
Friday, 5:30-9 p.m.; Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St.; $38 members/$43 non-members; ogdennaturecenter.org.
EAC Summer Art Fair
Stroll by on this Saturday for the huge artist celebration that started last year during the pandemic to support local artists and performers. Every Saturday brings a new array of over 60 artist booths and musicians on two performance stages to the beautiful outdoor grounds of the historic Victorian mansion. There are also art exhibits open inside the Eccles Art Center's Main and Carriage House galleries and hands-on arts projects for kids.
Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave.; free; ogden4arts.org.
Oasis Community Garden Concert
Onstage Ogden, along with the Junior League of Ogden, presents this free concert in the garden on Saturday evening with music by six talented local musicians, part of Onstage Ogden’s Jean Pell Scholarship and Youth Benefit Concert Programs who did not get a chance to perform this spring or summer due to COVID. Bring your own chair or lawn blanket and enjoy “everything from Classical, to Broadway to Pop in a pleasant evening under the setting sun!”
Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Oasis Community Gardens, 2445 Monroe Blvd.; free; facebook.com/oasisgardenogden.
Ogden Bizarre Market
Now with a new beer garden and the Rail City Troopers Music Concerts, Ogden Bizarre Market is the “Sunday Funday” place to be with family and friends. Every Sunday, The Monarch is filled with local artists, crafters, up-cyclers, vintage resellers, artisans, nonprofits and service providers. Each week, it grows with connections, good energy and “all around Sunday morning magic.” At the same time, pop in to see the “King’s Mouth” exhibit by the Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne at Ogden Contemporary Arts and grab some good eats from the food truck.
Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; free; facebook.com/indieogden.
Monarch Market
Relax and chill at the Monarch patio this Saturday with shade, misters and ice-cold craft brews just east of the farmers market. This week’s live music on the patio features an amazing lineup of local musicians: Paddy Teglia, Mike Potter and Bill N Diane. Inside, stroll through creative studios and specialty vendors, including the popsicle bike, Dream Cycle, Cheryls Bagels, Salt Lake Syrups, Brookey Bakes, Alexa Florals, Plant Kandy and more. There is always something new to experience at the Monarch Market & Beer Garden every Saturday.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (live music until 3 p.m.); The Monarch, 455 25th St.; free; themonarchogden.com/monarch-market.