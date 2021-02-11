The Changing Room
A new exhibition at Ogden Contemporary Arts (OCA) Garage questions the impact of artificial intelligence on our daily lives. The featured work by Los Angeles-based artist Lauren Lee McCarthy, “The Changing Room,” is an interactive art installation that explores an environment of smart architecture that controls emotion, and a control panel on the second floor where visitors can select one of 200 emotions that emits a layered response of lights, sounds and visuals. “I’m hoping it brings up the question of what’s at stake when we bring AI into public and private spaces, and the ways our emotional experiences are mediated by technology,” said McCarthy. The free exhibit opens Friday, Feb. 12, from 5:30-9:30 p.m. and will remain open to the public during operating hours at the OCA Garage until May 30. For more information, visit ogdencontemporaryarts.org.
Galentines! Ladies Night
Get your gal pals and hop online for this ladies only pajama party by The Local Artisan Collective. You will get to make lots of love notes in this $25 class where you learn how to create a magical watercolor background, get stickers, glue, scissors, hand lettering worksheets for lettering ideas, sweet and sassy sayings, and more. Plus, you get a variety of chocolate to snack on. It’s a fun, delicious way to get some art therapy and fun with friends old and new. The party starts at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, taught by Stephanie Howerton from Our Children’s Earth and includes all supplies. Register at localartisancollective.com/calendar or email our_childrens_earth@yahoo.com.
Watercolor Nite and Chocolate
This is the perfect Valentine gift for your creative sweetheart. Take them out for a lovely evening of art and sweets at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, presented by Ninth Muse Academy at The Monarch. Learn about fair trade and how you are saving the planet by eating chocolate, while sampling the best chocolate in the world and painting a beautiful piece to take home. For tickets and more upcoming events, visit 9thmust.art.
Gourmet Market
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, The Monarch will be filled with unique gourmet foods like bread, coffee, pastries, cheeses, cured meats, olives, pickled foods, honey and more ... from over 20 quality artisan food-makers. The convenient downtown location and beautiful, open space at The Monarch is the perfect setting for a wonderful market experience where patrons and artisans can meet and talk about food. Gourmet Market is open weekly from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, featuring specialty foods from a growing variety of exclusively gourmet vendors, including Beehive Cheese, Huge Coffee, Z’s Hot Sauce, Salsita Mendoza, Julie Ann Caramels, Great Harvest, Petra’s Backstubchen, Delicius and many more.
The Ogden Bizarre Market
It’s BACK and more awesomely bizarre than ever. Don’t miss the next Ogden Bizarre Market from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, where you get to shop from local artists, crafters, upcyclers, vintage resellers, artisans, nonprofits, service providers and food trucks, all in one place in a socially distanced, safe and FUN shopping environment at The Monarch. The market, hosted by Indie Ogden Magazine, is open every Sunday and now includes GOSH — the Glorious Ogden Scavenger Hunt with weekly and monthlong missions. Local businesses sponsor the missions on a fun app custom-made from Hunt For Glory Scavenger Hunts. There will be QR code participation, clues and fun for the whole family. And over $1,000 in monthly giveaways! Follow Indie Ogden for more details.
Time For Three
Onstage Ogden presents another night of amazing music at The Monarch: “Defying convention and boundaries, Time For Three stands at the busy intersection of Americana, modern pop, and classical music. To experience Time For Three (TF3) live is to hear the various eras, styles, and traditions of Western music fold in on themselves and emerge anew.” This event has limited seating and tickets must be purchased in advance. Choose from two socially distanced shows on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.