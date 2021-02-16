'Freaky Friday'
We all love the movie. Now, you can experience the new musical version of "Freaky Friday" right here in Ogden at The Ziegfeld Theater. The musical — by Pulitzer Prize-winning composers Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey and featuring a book by Bridget Carpenter, co-producer and writer of the TV hits "Parenthood" and "Friday Night Lights" — opens on Friday, Feb. 19, and runs until March 13. Based on the story of an overworked mother and her teenage daughter who magically swap bodies and end up coming to a new appreciation of one another’s struggles, "Freaky Friday" is “a heartfelt, comedic and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic.”
The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 Washington Blvd., Feb. 19-March 13, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Saturday matinees at 2 p.m., $15-$19, zigarts.com
Gourmet Market
Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Monarch is filled with unique gourmet foods like bread, coffee, pastries, cheeses, cured meats, olives, pickled foods, honey and more ... from top-quality artisan food makers in Utah. The convenient downtown location and beautiful, open space at The Monarch is the perfect setting for a wonderful market experience where patrons and artisans can meet and talk about food. Specialty foods from a growing variety of exclusively gourmet vendors will appear each week, including vendors (varying weekly) like Beehive Cheese, Huge Coffee, Z’s Hot Sauce, Salsita Mendoza, Julie Ann Caramels, Great Harvest, Petra’s Backstubchen, Delicius, Volkers Bakery and many more.
Ogden Bizarre Market
Don’t miss the next Ogden Bizarre Market, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, where you get to shop from local artists, crafters, up-cyclers, vintage resellers, artisans, nonprofits, service providers and food trucks, all in one place, in a socially distanced, safe and FUN shopping environment at The Monarch. The weekly Sunday market of over 35 vendors, hosted by Indie Ogden Magazine, now includes GOSH — the Glorious Ogden Scavenger Hunt. Local businesses sponsor the weekly and monthlong missions on a fun app custom made from Hunt For Glory Scavenger Hunts. There will be QR code participation, clues and fun for the whole family. And over $1,000 in monthly giveaways! Follow Indie Ogden for more details.
Time for Three
Onstage Ogden presents another night of amazing music at The Monarch: “Defying convention and boundaries, Time For Three stands at the busy intersection of Americana, modern pop, and classical music. To experience Time For Three (TF3) live is to hear the various eras, styles, and traditions of Western music fold in on themselves and emerge anew.” This event has limited seating and tickets must be purchased in advance. Choose from two socially distanced shows on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.