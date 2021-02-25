Open Studio Night
It’s another big week at the Monarch, with back-to-back fun. Start your weekend right with Open Studio Night from 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 5. With additions like food from Wimpy and Fritz, contests and giveaways, and live performances, Open Studio Night just gets better and better. Pick up some love spell candles or a cauldron to practice your magic from Wild Meraki, see Jonathon Morgan’s epic mermaid sculpture, sign up for a watercolor class with Joanne Hall or Stephen Henry, or just browse and mingle with Ogden’s finest artists. Start or finish your night with dinner and drinks at WB’s. COVID guidelines will be followed, including social distancing, so reserve your time slot at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/the-monarch-ogden-28903607823 and don’t forget your mask! Or, just mask up and pop in!
Gourmet Market
Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can enjoy the finer things in life as The Monarch get filled to the hilt with delectable gourmet selections from a growing number of vendors, including Beehive Cheese, Huge Coffee, Z’s Hot Sauce, Salsita Mendoza, Julie Ann Caramels, Great Harvest, Petra’s Backstubchen, Delicius, Volkers Bakery and many more. Vendors will vary each week, so don’t miss even one! With a convenient downtown location, plenty of parking and a space big enough to keep you safe, we’re committed to giving you an exciting, safe and beautiful shopping experience. Reserve your time slot at: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/the-monarch-ogden-28903607823. Masks are required.
Ogden Bizarre Market
The funnest place to be on the weekend is the Ogden Bizarre Market. Don’t miss the next one from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, where you get to shop from local artists, crafters, up-cyclers, vintage resellers, artisans, nonprofits, service providers and food trucks, all in one place in a socially distanced, safe shopping environment at The Monarch. The weekly Sunday market features over 35 (and growing) unique vendors who supply you with gifts and treasures you won’t find anywhere else. Best of all, the event now includes GOSH — the Glorious Ogden Scavenger Hunt, hosted by Indie Ogden Magazine. Local businesses sponsor the weekly and monthlong missions on a fun app custom-made from Hunt For Glory Scavenger Hunts. Think Pokemon Go! but Ogdencentric! There will be QR code participation, clues and fun for the whole family. And over $1,000 in monthly giveaways! Follow Indie Ogden for more details.
Invitational Women’s Art Competition Exhibit
Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., is featuring another exhibit featuring winning artists across Utah. Next month, women take to the forefront. With mediums including sculpture and painting, this exhibit will honor the best of the best in Utah. Visit the Eccles Art Center and Carriage House Galleries during regular gallery hours, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.m to 3 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, please call 801-392-6935.