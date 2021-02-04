Mathew Choberka: ‘I Know Some Nice People’
The work of Ogden-based artist Matthew Choberka is presented by Carper Contemporary in a pop-up exhibit opening this weekend at The Argo House. Choberka, a painter and art professor at Weber State University, described the show’s title in an artist statement as “a way to point toward the way these pictures embody a grotesquery that I perceive just about everywhere in our contemporary lives…in our politics, in our culture.” But Choberka’s new canvases go even deeper than the unrest that has shaken the world this past year. “At least as important, and very likely much more so, is a reckoning going on with aspects of myself,” he stated. The public is invited to a special opening reception, hosted by Carper Contemporary and Argo Creative, during Ogden’s First Friday Art Stroll from from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 5. The paintings will be exhibited at The Argo House through April 30. Read more at carpercontemporary.com.
Gourmet Market
Gourmet Market premieres this Saturday, Feb. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Monarch, filling the 1920s historic parking garage with unique gourmet foods like bread, coffee, pastries, cheeses, cured meats, olives, pickled foods, honey, and more ... from over 20 quality artisan foods makers. Wimpy and Fritz food truck will be there to celebrate the market opening, serving up their famous brunch and award-winning tacos. The convenient downtown location of The Monarch and beautiful, open space is the perfect setting for a unique market where patrons and artisans meet. Gourmet Market will be open weekly on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring specialty foods from a growing variety of exclusively gourmet vendors.
Jazz at the Station
The popular, free, live music event that has delighted audiences of all ages for 30 years at Ogden Union Station continues virtually. A livestream performance from METRO is presented by Jazz at the Station at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. The “urban jazz” ensemble of friends, who met at Weber State University, was organized by jazz musician Desean Bryant (drums) from Harlem, New York. For the duration of the pandemic, Jazz at the Station will be an interactive online event to be enjoyed safely from the comfort of home. The revered Ogden tradition, produced by Caril Jennings, is sponsored by the Union Station Foundation, WSU Alumni Jazz, and grants from R.A.M.P. and Ogden City Arts, as well as donations from the audience. Livestreams air the second Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. from unionstationogden.org.
The Changing Room
A new exhibition at Ogden Contemporary Arts (OCA) Garage questions the impact of artificial intelligence on our daily lives. The featured work by Los Angeles-based artist Lauren Lee McCarthy, “The Changing Room,” is an interactive art installation with a gallery that explores an environment of smart architecture that controls emotion, and a control panel on the second floor where visitors can select one of 200 emotions that emits a layered response of lights, sounds and visuals. “I’m hoping it brings up the question of what’s at stake when we bring AI into public and private spaces, and the ways our emotional experiences are mediated by technology,” said McCarthy. The free exhibit opens Friday, Feb. 12, from 5:30-9:30 p.m. and will remain open to the public during operating hours at the OCA Garage until May 30. For more information, visit ogdencontemporaryarts.org.