Beehive Bash at Monarch Market & Beer Garden
Grab your bonnets and comb your beards, The Monarch Market is throwing a big party to celebrate the Beehive State this Saturday, with axe throwing, pie eating, plenty of cold beer and foot-stomping Americana jams by local bands The Snarlin’ Yarns and Orchard Wild. The indoor market will have a larger selection of artisan vendors, a free kids craft and DJ Bryson spinning records in the Gist for this inclusive Pioneer Day fest.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; free; Facebook @TheMonarchOgden.
'Into the Woods'
Ogden Musical Theatre’s summer musical is back with "Into the Woods," directed by Maddie Tarbox, whose vision will bring the Tony award-winning musical to life in a new light for Ogden audiences. Tarbox, along with the cast of around 18-20 local talents — including Nick Morris as The Baker, Kateylnn Ostler as The Baker’s Wife and Demi Jorgensen as The Witch — in conjunction musical director Kenneth Plain and choreographer Marilyn Montgomery, have created an inspired production based on the musical by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine that promises laughter, childlike wonder and perhaps a few tears. Get lost and heal your heart through music and the intertwining plots of the Brothers Grimm fairy tales inside Ogden’s beautiful, historic Peery’s Egyptian Theater, starting next Thursday.
Thursday, July 29, through Saturday, Aug. 14; showtimes vary; Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd.; $15-$20; ogdenmusicaltheatre.org.
EAC Summer Art Fair
Eccles Art Center hosts its second annual Summer Art Fair, Saturdays through Sept. 18, started last year during the pandemic in support of local artists and performers.
Each Saturday will bring a new array of over 60 artist booths and musicians on two performance stages to the beautiful outdoor grounds of the historic Victorian mansion. There will also be art exhibits open inside the Eccles Art Center Main and Carriage House galleries and hands-on arts projects for kids.
Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave.; free; ogden4arts.org.
Ogden Bizarre Market
Now with a new beer garden and the Rail City Troopers Music Concerts, Ogden Bizarre Market is the “Sunday Funday” place to be with family and friends. Indie Ogden started the eclectic market during the pandemic to help our community “market family.” Now, every Sunday, The Monarch is filled with local artists, crafters, up-cyclers, vintage resellers, artisans, nonprofits and service providers. Each week, it grows with connections, good energy and “all around Sunday morning magic.” This Sunday, shop from 40-plus vendors, eat, drink and stay tuned for the next concert from Rail City Productions.
Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; free; Facebook @indieogden
Traces of the West and Plein Air Exhibits
Western-themed artworks — Western landscapes, Native Americans, indigenous wildlife — from Utah artists are on display now in Eccles Art Center’s Main Gallery in conjunction with Ogden Pioneer Days as part of the Traces of the West Competition. Accepted works by professional and amateur plein air artists are also on exhibit. The statewide competitions opened July 2 and will continue through the end of this month. The exhibit is free and open to the public during regular gallery hours.
Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave.; free; ogen4arts.org.