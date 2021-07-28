'Into the Woods'
Opening night is finally here! Ogden Musical Theatre’s summer musical is back with "Into the Woods," directed by Maddie Tarbox, whose vision will bring the Tony award-winning musical to life in a new light for Ogden audiences. Tarbox, along with the cast of around 18-20 local talents — including Nick Morris as The Baker, Kateylnn Ostler as The Baker’s Wife and Demi Jorgensen as The Witch — in conjunction musical director Kenneth Plain and choreographer Marilyn Montgomery, have created an inspired production based on the musical by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine that promises laughter, childlike wonder and perhaps a few tears. Get lost and heal your heart through music and the intertwining plots of the Brothers Grimm fairy tales inside Ogden’s beautiful, historic Peery’s Egyptian Theater.
Today through Saturday, Aug. 14, show times vary; Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd.; $15-$20; ogdenmusicaltheatre.org.
EAC Summer Art Fair
Eccles Art Center hosts its second annual Summer Art Fair, Saturdays through Sept. 18, started last year during the pandemic in support of local artists and performers. Each Saturday will bring a new array of over 60 artist booths and musicians on two performance stages to the beautiful outdoor grounds of the historic Victorian mansion. There will also be art exhibits open inside the Eccles Art Center Main and Carriage House galleries and hands-on arts projects for kids.
Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave.; free; ogden4arts.org.
The Monarch Market
Every Saturday afternoon, relax and chill in this cool, pet-friendly escape with shade, misters and ice-cold craft brews just east of the farmers market. This week’s live music on the patio features an amazing line-up of Ogden musicians: Morgan Thomas, Gar Ashby and the Tim Daniels Band. Inside, stroll through creative studios and specialty vendors including authentic East Coast-style Cheryls Bagels, Delicius Venezuelen food, Plant Kandy freeze-dried candies, Alan Dee Geddes tarot card readings and more. There is always something new to experience at the Monarch Market & Beer Garden every Saturday.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (live music until 3 p.m.); The Monarch, 455 25th St.; free; themonarchogden.com/gourmet-market.
Ogden Pride Festival
This year’s 7th Annual Ogden Pride Festival, “The Bigger the Storm, the Brighter the Rainbow,” is back in-person at Ogden Amphitheater next Sunday. The family-friendly festival will be full of local entertainment from a variety of bands including Mel Sol, Dave Quackenbush, Standards and Substandards, and more, plus drag performances and karaoke, food vendors offering great eats — Tiki Treat, Daily Rise Coffee, Ionice, Rachel's Ice Cream, Falafel Tree, The Scallywagon and Fry Me to the Moon — and various merchant booths. Beer and seltzers will also be available for the 21-plus crowd. All are welcome to come to the festival to learn more about Ogden Pride and join fundraising efforts to benefit opening the Ogden Pride Center, which celebrates and supports the Northern Utah LGBTQ+ community, individuals and their families. Ogden Pride states the meaning of this year’s theme and celebration: “With the restrictions we had in 2020, the legislation attempts against our Transgender community, and the victories finally held here in Utah on the long battles for our Trans community’s rights to recognition, we have many reasons to celebrate and stand tall in the sun under the Rainbow, after the storm we’ve been through as a community.”
Sunday, Aug. 1, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Ogden Amphitheater, 343 E. 25th St.; free; ogdenpride.org.
Ogden Bizarre Market
According to popular Bizarre Market vendor "Signs from Someone Else," they are selling "French toast sold out of a pirate ship themed school bus" and nobody should miss it. Catch the Scallywagon again this Sunday and shop from the most eclectic arts market in Ogden. Now with a beer garden and the Rail City Troopers Music Concerts, Ogden Bizarre Market is the “Sunday Funday” place to be with family and friends. Indie Ogden started the eclectic market during the pandemic to help our community “market family.” Now, every Sunday, The Monarch is filled with local artists, crafters, up-cyclers, vintage resellers, artisans, nonprofits and service providers. Each week, it grows with connections, good energy and “all around Sunday morning magic.”
Sunday, Aug. 1, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; free; facebook.com/indieogden.
NEXT Ensemble Theme Night
Vinyl Night is a weekly event for music-lovers to bring their favorite records to share, hosted by Paddy Teglia at Lighthouse Lounge on Wednesdays from 7-11:30 p.m. This week, NEXT Ensemble is taking over Vinyl Night in anticipation of their summer production, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” at The Monarch from Aug. 13-15. Bring your favorite classical, instrumental or orchestra vinyl along with soundtracks; sign-up, pick a side, sit back and enjoy $4 pitchers and $1 wings along with great company and conversation. Ages 21-plus.
Wednesday, Aug. 4, 7-11:30 p.m.; Lighthouse Lounge, 130 25th St.; free; facebook.com/LighthouseSportsBar.