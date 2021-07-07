Monarch Market & Beer Garden
The Monarch Market and Beer Garden, every Saturday, is a cool, pet-friendly escape with shade, misters and ice-cold local brews — just east of the farmers market — making this little market a lovely spot to land on a care-free afternoon. This week, local musicians Mark Dee and The Ivie League will perform on the patio from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. And the indoor market inside the Atrium, featuring hand-selected vendors, will have authentic East Coast-style Cherlys Bagels, along with Salt Lake Syrups, Plant Kandy, Alexa Florals and more. There’s always something new to experience at the “party on the patio” every Saturday.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; free; themonarchogden.com/gourmet-market.
Pints For Pups
Bring your camera-ready pup this Saturday — Ogden River Brewing is bringing the Ogden community of animal lovers together for Pints For Pups, a dog adoption and fundraising event. A $25 ticket includes event access, lunch, raffle entry and a portrait with your pup on the ORB patio. A new brew on tap, Magnificent Golden Mutt, was specially crafted by head brewer Pat Winslow for the event using several different grains from storage to create the “mutt” ale. All proceeds from ticket sales and $1 for every pint of Magnificent Golden Mutt will go to the Ogden City Department of Animal Services and Weber County Animal Services in hopes of raising $10,000 for the organizations.
Saturday, 1-4 p.m.; Ogden River Brewing, 358 Park Boulevard; $25; eventbrite.com/e/pints-for-pups-by-ogden-river-brewing-tickets-160871760767.
Summer Art Fair
Eccles Art Center hosts its second annual Summer Art Fair, Saturdays starting July 10 through Sept. 18, started last year during the pandemic in support of local artists and performers. Each Saturday will bring a new array of over 60 artist booths and musicians on two performance stages to the beautiful outdoor grounds of the historic Victorian mansion. There will also be art exhibits open inside the Eccles Art Center Main and Carriage House Galleries, and hands-on arts projects for kids.
Saturdays, July 10-Sept. 18, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave.; free; ogden4arts.org.
Ogden Bizarre Market
Now with a new beer garden and the Rail City Troopers Music Concerts, Ogden Bizarre Market is the “Sunday Funday” place to be with family and friends. Indie Ogden started the eclectic market during the pandemic to help our community “market family.” Now, every Sunday, The Monarch is filled with local artists, crafters, up-cyclers, vintage resellers, artisans, nonprofits and service providers. Each week, it grows with connections, good energy and “all around Sunday morning magic.” This Sunday, shop from 40-plus vendors, eat, drink and stay tuned for the next concert from Rail City Productions.
Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; free; facebook.com/indieogden.
Music on the Plaza
Don’t miss the last Music on the Plaza of the season next Wednesday evening. Live music, picnics on the grass, and patio seating from the surrounding eateries make this a favorite summer tradition. Dine on one of the adjacent restaurants’ outdoor patios, like Sonora Grill, or bring a blanket for a relaxing picnic on the plaza grass with this week’s featured local musician, Cherry Thomas.
Wednesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; The Junction, 2351 Kiesel Ave.; free; Facebook @ogdendowntown.
[the summer] yART sale
The amazing backyard art market, started by Ogden artist Audrey Christensen of Hey Be Fab, is back for a summer round and it’s going to be even bigger and more fun with a taco truck, live music and over 80 vendors. Live performances from local musicians include Josh Thurgood, Holly Hintze and Dave Quakenbush. All are invited to come out and support the local arts community at the eclectic and original grassroots market.
Thursday, July 15, 5-9 p.m.; 3746 Madison Ave.; free; heybefab.com.