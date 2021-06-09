PUBLIQuartet
Onstage Ogden’s Downtown Series continues with the Grammy-nominated string group PUBLIQuartet, bringing sounds from the worlds of jazz, electronic, rock and experimental music from New York City where they are based. The group was in residence at the Metropolitan Museum of Art from 2016-17, debuted to a sold-out Carnegie Hall, headlined the Detroit Jazz Festival and improvised a “soundtrack” to the final presidential debate on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," dubbing them “the winner of the third presidential debate” by the Washington Post. Tickets must be purchased in advance; no door sales will be provided.
Thursday, 7:30 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; $25/$10 students and children under 12; onstageogden.org.
'Colors of Pride'
The Eccles Art Center’s second annual Pride month celebration featuring the “Colors of Pride,” which opened during the June First Friday Art Stroll where the winners were announced. The competition was open to all artists residing in the state of Utah, with original works in any medium. The community is invited to see the “Colors of Pride” exhibit, on display through June 26, and donate to the Eccles Art Center’s “Show Us Your Pride” fundraiser for Ogden Pride OUTreach and Encircle. Make your donation in your name or in honor of someone you love at the art center’s website and a rainbow heart will be displayed in the art center’s main gallery through June 26.
Now through June 26; Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave.; free; ogden4arts.org.
'Social Undistance' Opening + Live Performance
The new art installation by Ogden Contemporary Arts (OCA) opens Saturday with live performances that evening as well as on June 25 and 26. “Social Undistance” is an interdisciplinary exhibition and contemporary dance experience, in collaboration with Ogden MoveMeant Collective and Cam McLeod, that explores how shared isolation and limited physical connection impacts the human experience. McLeod, who developed the overarching concept for the installation, says it’s “a visual representation of what it felt like to be thrust into extreme lockdown and isolation from human interaction, and what that restricted movement does to the human psyche.”
Saturday, 7 p.m.; Ogden Contemporary Arts Center, 455 25th St.; $30; ogdencontemporaryarts.org.
Ogden Arts Festival
Over 100 art vendors, including 50 never-before-seen at the Ogden Arts Festival, will be taking over the Union Station. This year, the two-day event will feature eight artist zones, two performance stages, kids activities, live muralists, community paint wall, food trucks, adult beverages, dine-in options and more. Rumba Libre performs Saturday night and the popular skate competition event returns Sunday afternoon. Ticket price includes both days.
Saturday, noon to 9 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.; Ogden Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave.; $5/18 and under free; ogdenartsfestival.com.
25th & Ogden Beer Garden + Gourmet Market
Live music at 25th & Ogden’s beer garden is a cool, pet-friendly escape with shade, misters and ice-cold local brews — just east of the farmers market — making this little market a lovely spot to land on a care-free Saturday. This week’s featured artists, Melody Payne and Rorry Forbush, will croon from noon to 2:30 on the patio. The indoor Atrium brings hand-selected vendors with goodies for the weekend including freeze-dried candies, jams, flowers and chocolate. A free kids’ craft will keep the little ones entertained too.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; free; themonarchogden.com/gourmet-market.
Music on the Plaza
Midweek music nights downtown are back. Music on the Plaza is a free concert series with grassroots charm at The Junction on Wednesdays in summer through July 14. Live music, picnics on the grass and patio seating from the surrounding eateries complete the summer tradition. Dine on one of the adjacent restaurants’ outdoor patios or bring a blanket for a relaxing picnic on the plaza grass with this week’s featured band, Hit N Miss.
Wednesday, June 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; The Junction, 2351 Kiesel Ave.; free; Facebook @ogdendowntown.
Art Talk: Don Rimx
In conjunction with Ogden Arts bringing Don Rimx to Ogden to create a large-scale mural along the Grant Avenue Promenade, Ogden Contemporary Arts will host the nationally celebrated muralist in their space for an “Art Talk” moderated by Latin American contemporary art specialist Maria del Mar González-González. Rimx's unique artistic style is said to "bridge the gap between the streets and corporate America." The new Ogden mural will reflect Rimx's understanding of Ogden culture after meeting with various groups on the meaning of being an "Ogdentie" and become one of the city's most iconic public art pieces.
Wednesday, June 16, 6 p.m.; Ogden Contemporary Arts, 455 25th St.; free; ogdencontemporaryarts.org.
Getting to Know Encircle
The Ogden Encircle Advisory Board invites the Ogden community to “come and learn about your newest neighbor.” The Encircle team will be at Eccles Art Center to share information about the nonprofit “where LBGTQ+ youth and families thrive” and the new Encircle house that will be located near 25th Street and Washington Boulevard. It’s an opportunity for networking, entertainment and refreshments while learning more about Encircle’s expansion into Ogden.
Thursday, June 17, 7-8 p.m.; Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave.; free; encircletogether.org.
'Never Grow Up'
Bring the family to get lost in the fantastical adventures of Peter, Tinkerbell and Hook in Neverland in Ogden’s historic theater. The production by Legacy School of Dance and the Utah Irish Dance Company will run for two nights.
Thursday, June 17, and Friday, June 18, 7-8:30 p.m.; Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd.; $12-$15; ogdenpet.com.