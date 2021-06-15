'Colors of Pride'
The Eccles Art Center’s second annual Pride month celebration featuring the “Colors of Pride” opened during the June First Friday Art Stroll where the winners were announced. The competition was open to all artists residing in the state of Utah, with original works in any medium. The community is invited to see the “Colors of Pride” exhibit, on display through June 26, and donate to the Eccles Art Center’s “Show Us Your Pride” fundraiser for Ogden Pride OUTreach and Encircle. Make your donation in your name or in honor of someone you love at the art center’s website (ogden4arts.org) and a rainbow heart will be displayed in the art center’s main gallery through June 26.
Now through June 26; Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave.; free; ogden4arts.org.
'Social Undistance'
The new art installation by Ogden Contemporary Arts (OCA) opened Saturday with a special live performance. “Social Undistance” is an interdisciplinary exhibition and contemporary dance experience, in collaboration with Ogden MoveMeant Collective and Cam McLeod, that explores how shared isolation and limited physical connection impacts the human experience. McLeod, who developed the overarching concept for the installation, says it’s “a visual representation of what it felt like to be thrust into extreme lockdown and isolation from human interaction, and what that restricted movement does to the human psyche.” The free exhibit is open now through July 25, with two more live ticketed performances on June 25 and 26.
Now through July 25; Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Ogden Contemporary Arts Center, 455 25th St.; free; ogdencontemporaryarts.org.
Getting to Know Encircle
The Ogden Encircle Advisory Board invites the Ogden community to “come and learn about your newest neighbor.” The Encircle team will be at Eccles Art Center to share information about the nonprofit “where LBGTQ+ youth and families thrive” and the new Encircle house that will be located near 25th Street and Washington Boulevard. It’s an opportunity for networking, entertainment and refreshments while learning more about Encircle’s expansion into Ogden.
Thursday, 7-8 p.m.; Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave.; free; encircletogether.org.
Juneteenth
Project Success Coalition, together with Weber State University and other organizations, presents Utah’s 32nd Juneteenth Freedom & Heritage Festival. The theme, “Black Joy,'' was chosen this year “to inspire hope, rest and renewal, both personally and among families and communities across the state.” The weeklong celebration, with virtual and in-person events, peaks this weekend at the Ogden Amphitheater featuring national recording artist Young DRO, Kuumba Youth Activity Village, African dance and storytelling with Ngoma Y Africa Cultural Center, Nubian Storytellers of Utah, Utah Afro-American Historical & Genealogy Association and other local artists. Special appearances for the Father’s Day tribute on Sunday include Willie Moore & Billy Mason Barber Battle and Crowns Braiding Competition & “Hood Hero,” Kansas City Songbird, Zenobia Smith, Shaun Anthony, recording artist Riyad Hasaan, Sdot Noel and Adrien Lamont with hip hop, R&B, spoken word, dance, drumming, the Bonner Gospel Choir and many more. Free kids' haircuts from 10 a.m. to noon. Activities are for all ages in a safe and welcoming environment.
Saturday, noon to 9 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.; Ogden Amphitheater, 343 East 25th St.; free; projectsuccessinc.org.
25th & Ogden Beer Garden + Gourmet Market
Live music at 25th & Ogden’s beer garden is a cool, pet-friendly escape with shade, misters and ice-cold local brews — just east of the farmers market — making this little market a lovely spot to land on a care-free Saturday. This week, three local musicians — Paddy Teglia, Yudi Ko and Zaza (Keyvin VanDyke) — will play from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the patio. An indoor market, inside the Gist, features hand-selected vendors with goodies for the weekend including freeze-dried candies, jams, flowers and chocolate. A free kids’ craft will keep the little ones entertained too.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; free; themonarchogden.com/gourmet-market.
Ogden Bizarre Market
Now with a new beer garden and the Rail City Troopers Music Concerts, Ogden Bizarre Market is the “Sunday Funday” place to be with family and friends. Indie Ogden started the eclectic market during the pandemic to help our community “market family.” Now, every Sunday, The Monarch is filled with local artists, crafters, up-cyclers, vintage resellers, artisans, nonprofits and service providers in a spacious and beautiful setting. Each week it grows with connections, good energy and “all around Sunday morning magic.” This Sunday, shop from 40-plus vendors, eat, drink and stay tuned for the next concert from Rail City Productions.
Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; free; Facebook @indieogdenutah.
Music on the Plaza
Midweek music nights downtown are back. Music on the Plaza is a free concert series with grassroots charm at The Junction on Wednesdays in summer through July 14. Live music, picnics on the grass and patio seating from the surrounding eateries complete the summer tradition. Dine on one of the adjacent restaurants’ outdoor patios or bring a blanket for a relaxing picnic on the plaza grass with this week’s featured musician, singer/songwriter Nick Garn.
Wednesday, June 23, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; The Junction, 2351 Kiesel Ave.; free; Facebook @ogdendowntown.