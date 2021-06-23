'Colors of Pride'
It’s the last weekend to see the Eccles Art Center’s second annual Pride month celebration featuring the “Colors of Pride,” which opened during the June First Friday Art Stroll, where the winners were announced. The competition was open to all artists residing in Utah, with original works in any medium. The “Colors of Pride” exhibit is on display through Saturday, and guests may donate to the Eccles Art Center’s “Show Us Your Pride” fundraiser for Ogden Pride OUTreach and Encircle.
Now through Saturday; Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave.; free; ogden4arts.org.
'Social Undistance' + Live Music Performances
Two more live performances remain as part of the new art installation at Ogden Contemporary Arts. “Social Undistance” is an interdisciplinary exhibition and contemporary dance experience, in collaboration with Ogden MoveMeant Collective and Cam McLeod, that explores how shared isolation and limited physical connection impacts the human experience. McLeod, who developed the overarching concept for the installation, says it’s “a visual representation of what it felt like to be thrust into extreme lockdown and isolation from human interaction, and what that restricted movement does to the human psyche.” The free exhibit is open now through July 25, with special live ticketed performances on Friday and Saturday.
Live performances Friday and Saturday 7 p.m.; $30; regular exhibit now through July 25; Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Ogden Contemporary Arts Center, 455 25th St.; free; ogdencontemporaryarts.org.
25th & Ogden Beer Garden + Indoor Market
Live music at The Monarch’s beer garden every Saturday, on the corner of 25th & Ogden Avenue, is a cool, pet-friendly escape with shade, misters and ice cold local brews — just east of the farmers market — making this little market a lovely spot to land on a care-free Saturday afternoon. This week, two local female musicians, Che Zuro and The Ivie League, will play from 11 a.m. to 2:30 on the patio. An indoor market, inside the Atrium, features hand-selected vendors with goodies for the weekend. There’s something new to experience at the “party on the patio” every Saturday.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; free; themonarchogden.com/gourmet-market.
Ogden Hip Hop at Bizarre After Dark
Indie Ogden hosts its second Bizarre After Dark at The Monarch, outside on the Upper Deck, this Saturday night, presented in collaboration with Ogden Hip Hop and Rail City Productions. The free hip-hop showcase will feature live sets from TXP Nstch, Timid Turmoil, Maurice Bossa Nova, Riggz the Lord, Keilow, Rhagenetix, Earthworm, Wes Burke (LEMG), Clesh and more. There will also be DJs, art vendors, food and beer. Come and see what’s happening in the Ogden hip-hop scene and have a fantastic night of art, food and music.
Saturday, 5-10 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; free; indieogden.com.
Music on the Plaza
Music on the Plaza is a free concert series with grassroots charm at The Junction on Wednesdays in summer through July 14. Live music, picnics on the grass and patio seating from the surrounding eateries complete the summer tradition. Dine on one of the adjacent restaurants’ outdoor patios or bring a blanket for a relaxing picnic on the plaza grass with this week’s featured music duo, Bill n Diane.
Wednesday, June 23, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; The Junction, 2351 Kiesel Ave.; free; Facebook @ogdendowntown.