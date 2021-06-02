Open Studio Night + Van Sessions
It's First Friday again, and 25th & Ogden at The Monarch is the essential stop. Stroll into Open Studio Night for live music, food, hands-on art, workshops, exhibits and a chance to walk through over 40 creative studios to meet the artists. Start at WB’s for the finest craft cocktails in town and fantastic eats. Then, catch Van Sessions — FREE live music performances and interviews from the Tan Van — with indie-folk/Americana/pop band Orchard Wild. Orchard Wild is a new Ogden music project, straight from a wild orchard in Willard where the trio (Nicholas Garn, Naomi Harlan and Caleb Wendt) first started producing songs together during the chaos of 2020.
Here’s the complete June lineup:
- Food truck: Dakine Grindz
- Van Sessions with Orchard Wild
- Curly Tail Studio will be making pottery in studio in demo form
- Susan Snyder at Sage Art, watercolor feather painting live + drawing
- Hope and Evolution unveils new expanded space + new plants
- Art Box features Emily Fox King
Friday; 6-9 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; free; Facebook @TheMonarchOgden.
Oonju Chun: 'Can We All Get Along?' opening reception at Argo House
“Can We All Get Along?” presented by Carper Contemporary features abstract expressionist paintings by Ogden Valley artist Oonju Chun. Kelly Carper had been following Chun’s work and curated her show at Argo House specifically for how well it aesthetically fit the space. She also saw the relevancy of Chun’s paintings at this time. “The co-mingling of cultural aesthetics, honest abstraction, and raw emotion present in Chun’s paintings provide a space for relief and universal connection in a time when stress and anxiety run high,” Carper said.
Friday; 6-8 p.m.; The Argo House, 529 25th St.; free; Facebook @thearghohouse.
The Monarch Market Pride Kick-off with Talia Keys
The Monarch is kicking Pride weekend off right! Live music, food, drinks, shopping and fun is coming to The Market this Saturday. LGBTQ+ vendors and allies will be selling jewelry, flowers, treats, baked goods and more. Bring the kids for a free children's art project. The beer garden on the patio will feature an awesome music lineup:
- Christian Scheller Music
- Korene Greenwood
- Talia Keyes
- DJ Bryson Dearden spinning inside the Gist
$5 donations to enter the beer garden — all proceeds go to musicians. Support our local LGBQT+ community and have a blast while doing it!
Saturday; 10 a.m to 3 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; free; Facebook @25thandOgdenatMonarch.
Beets & Beats
The artist “paint-off” is back! Farmers Market Ogden hosts its 4th Annual Beets & Beats Pop-up Artist Studio. Participating artists have two hours to paint their conceptualization of what the market means and utilize their rendition of the Farmers Market beet logo on 4x4 canvas sheeting. Everyone else gets to watch the artists in action and vote for their favorite while listening to some great live jams — “the beats to go with the beets.” The winning artist receives a cash prize from Ogden Downtown Alliance and all completed works will be on display the following weekend at the Ogden Arts Festival.
Saturday; 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Ogden Municipal Gardens, 25th Street and Washington Blvd.; free; Facebook @ogdendowntown.
'Wigs and Brunch'
The Only Sequoia is in town again! Every first Sunday at WB’s Eatery for "Wigs and Brunch," the gritty NYC-style comedic drag show arrives — and it’s the perfect compliment to your French Toast Sando and a Gin Blossom. This Sunday at 11 a.m., meet Sequoia and her guest Queens at the "Wigs & Brunch" live show. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for brunch and drinks, and showtimes are at 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. Pop in, enjoy the outdoor patio and discover the lifestyle of high-glam comedy, killer bites and handcrafted cocktails. Get there early! This popular event fills up fast.
Sunday; 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.; WB’s Eatery, 455 25th St.; free; wbseatery.com.
Ogden Bizarre Market
Now with a new beer garden and the Rail City Troopers Music Concerts, Ogden Bizarre Market is the “Sunday Funday” place to be with family and friends. Indie Ogden started the eclectic market during the pandemic to help our community “market family.” Now, every Sunday, The Monarch is filled with local artists, crafters, up-cyclers, vintage resellers, artisans, nonprofits and service providers in a spacious and beautiful setting. Each week, it grows with connections, good energy and “all around Sunday morning magic.” This Sunday, shop from 40-plus vendors, eat, drink and stay tuned for the next concert from Rail City Productions.
Sunday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; The Monarch; 455 25th St.; free; @indieogden.
Music on the Plaza
Enjoy a night on the town mid-week. Music on the Plaza is a free concert series with grassroots charm at The Junction on Wednesdays in summer starting June 9. Live music, picnics on the grass and patio seating from the surrounding eateries complete the summer tradition started a few years ago. Music on the Plaza will run every Wednesday starting June 9 through July 14 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dine on one of the adjacent restaurants’ outdoor patios or bring a blanket for a relaxing picnic on the plaza grass.
Wednesday, June 9; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; The Junction, 2351 Kiesel Ave.; free; Facebook @ogdendowntown.
PUBLIQuartet
Onstage Ogden’s Downtown Series at The Monarch continues with PUBLIQuartet. The Grammy-nominated strings group brings sounds from the worlds of jazz, electronic, rock and experimental music from New York City, where they are based. The group of three violinists and a cellist, has plenty of boast-worthy achievements. They were in residence at the Metropolitan Museum of Art from 2016-17, debuted to a sold-out Carnegie Hall, headlined the Detroit Jazz Festival and improvised a “soundtrack” to the final presidential debate on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," for which they were dubbed “the winner of the third presidential debate” by the Washington Post.
Thursday, June 10; 7:30 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; $25/$10 students and children under 12; onstageogden.org.