Celtic Celebration
‘Tis the season for bagpipes and jigs — the annual March celebration of Irish culture is back this Saturday, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. The evening includes live performances by three local acts: Salt Lake City Celtic-fusion band Callanish brings a spirited mix of traditional Celtic, bluegrass tunes and originals; Celtic Beat Irish Dancers from Layton will add Riverdance-style toe-tapping; and plenty of bagpipes will sound from Bountiful’s Wasatch and District Pipe Band. Hurry and get your tickets before the limited-seating concert sells out and enjoy the upbeat merriment with the whole family inside Ogden’s historic theater. Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Saturday, March 13, 7-9 p.m., $10-$15, ogdenpet.com.
‘The Changing Room’
The new art exhibition at Ogden Contemporary Arts (OCA) Garage questions the impact of artificial intelligence on our daily lives. The featured work by Los Angeles-based artist Lauren Lee McCarthy, “The Changing Room,” is an interactive art installation that explores an environment of smart architecture that controls emotion, and a control panel on the second floor where visitors can select one of 200 emotions that emits a layered response of lights, sounds and visuals. “I’m hoping it brings up the question of what’s at stake when we bring AI into public and private spaces, and the ways our emotional experiences are mediated by technology,” McCarthy said. The free exhibit is open to the public during operating hours at the OCA Garage until May 30. Ogden Contemporary Arts Garage, 455 25th St., open during operating hours, now through May 30, free, ogdencontemporaryarts.org.
Gourmet Market
The Crumb Brothers, out of Logan, brought their “artisan bread baked with love” to the last busy Gourmet Market. Catch them next time! Every Saturday, The Monarch is filled with unique gourmet foods like bread, coffee, pastries, cheeses, cured meats, olives, pickled foods, honey and more ... from top quality artisan food makers. The convenient downtown location and beautiful, open space at The Monarch is the perfect setting for a wonderful market experience where patrons and artisans can meet and talk about food. Vendors and live music varies every week. You never know what culinary goodness awaits! The Monarch, 455 25th St., Saturday, March 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., free, themonarchogden.com.
Ogden Bizarre Market
Sunday Funday in Ogden is here to stay! Sundays at the Ogden Bizarre Market make for the perfect family outing — shop from local artists of all ages, crafters, up-cyclers, vintage resellers, artisans, nonprofits and service providers, all in one place, in a socially-distanced, safe shopping environment at The Monarch. The weekly Sunday market features a variety of unique vendors who supply you with gifts and treasures you won’t find anywhere else. The Monarch, 455 25th St., Sunday, March 14, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., free, indieogden.com or Facebook @indieogdenutah.