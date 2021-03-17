‘Women: The Creative Edge’
The Eccles Art Center features another exhibit of winning artists across Utah. This month, women take to the forefront with mediums including sculpture and painting in the juried works accepted for the Second Annual Women: The Creative Edge Competition, on display in the Carriage House Gallery through March 27 during open gallery hours. State COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and masks are required in the art center’s galleries. The Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., free, 801-392-6935, ogden4arts.org.
Matt Choberka: ‘I Know Some Nice People’
The work of Ogden-based artist Matthew Choberka is presented by Carper Contemporary in a pop-up exhibit at The Argo House. Choberka, a painter and art professor at Weber State University, described the show’s title in an artist statement as “a way to point toward the way these pictures embody a grotesquery that I perceive just about everywhere in our contemporary lives ... in our politics, in our culture.” But Choberka’s new canvases go even deeper than the unrest that has shaken the world this past year. “At least as important, and very likely much more so, is a reckoning going on with aspects of myself,” he stated. The paintings will be exhibited at The Argo House from now through April 30. Read more at carpercontemporary.com.
Gourmet Market
Butcher’s Bunches is one of the many quality vendors you can find at the Gourmet Markets on Saturdays at The Monarch. This small handcrafted preserves company out of Logan is all about community and high quality without anything artificial. They support farmers who “grow sustainably, follow traditional family recipes and embrace America’s diverse cultural harmony.” Butcher’s Bunches preserves in the same traditions of their pioneer roots, using the same tin/aluminum pots, over flame, and each batch is stirred, poured and labelled by hand. It is not diluted by sugars, artificial sweeteners, artificial preservatives or other harmful ingredients.
Every Saturday, The Monarch is filled with unique gourmet foods like bread, coffee, pastries, cheeses, cured meats, olives, pickled foods, honey and more ... from top quality artisan food makers. The convenient downtown location and beautiful, open space at The Monarch is the perfect setting for a wonderful market experience where patrons and artisans can meet and talk about food. Vendors and live music varies every week. You never know what culinary goodness awaits! The Monarch, 455 25th St., Saturday, March 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., free, themonarchogden.com.
Ogden Bizarre Market
Sunday Funday in Ogden is here to stay! Sundays at the Ogden Bizarre Market make for the perfect family outing — shop from local artists of all ages, crafters, up-cyclers, vintage resellers, artisans, nonprofits and service providers, all in one place, in a socially-distanced, safe shopping environment at The Monarch. The weekly Sunday market features a variety of unique vendors who supply you with gifts and treasures you won’t find anywhere else.
Cheyenne Libbi of Libbi’s Corner Art is one of the many irresistible vendors with “lots of love and good vibes” that you’ll want to take home to enjoy for days to come. Follow her on Instagram @libbis_corner to find out when she’ll be bringing her goodies back to the Ogden Bizarre Market! The Monarch, 455 25th St., Sunday, March 14, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., free, indieogden.com or Facebook @indieogdenutah.