SALT Contemporary Dance: 'Spring 8'
Onstage Ogden presents another stirring evening of live performing arts this Friday at The Monarch, with SALT Contemporary Dance, for a “celebration of the resilience of the human spirit and the beauty inside of struggle.” “Spring 8,” includes works by globally cutting-edge choreographers and by Artistic Director Joni McDonald, including “When We Are Lost, We Speak in Flowers.” It’s described as “hope and beauty in motion.” SALT Contemporary Dance is a Utah nonprofit that “inspires and connects the rising generation with course-altering experiences, education and exposure, and dance as a salve for social plagues through interactive outreach programs.” Friday; 7:30-9 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; $25/$10 students and children under 12; onstageogden.org.
'The Changing Room'
Only two more weeks to see the art exhibition at Ogden Contemporary Arts (OCA) Center. “The Changing Room” is the work of Los Angeles-based artist Lauren Lee McCarthy that questions the impact of artificial intelligence on our daily lives. The interactive art installation explores an environment of smart architecture that controls emotion and features a control panel on the second floor where visitors can select one of 200 emotions that emits a layered response of lights, sounds and visuals. “I’m hoping it brings up the question of what’s at stake when we bring AI into public and private spaces, and the ways our emotional experiences are mediated by technology,” McCarthy said. The free exhibit is open to the public during operating hours at the OCA Center. Through May 30; regular operating hours; Ogden Contemporary Arts Center, 455 25th St.; free; ogdencontemporaryarts.org.
Gourmet Market featuring Christian Scheller/Nick Garn + DRUPEFRUIT
Now with a beer garden and live music on the patio, The Gourmet Market is the place to come together every Saturday at The Monarch! Ogden musicians Christian Scheller and Nick Garn will be playing tunes for you this week, and hand-selected food vendors will inspire you to bring more flavor to your life. Come weekly to pick up your goodies for the weekend: fresh bread, coffee, organic chocolate, honey, baked goods, sauces, salsas and more. Even fresh flowers for your table! New vendors and musicians every week. This week’s new vendor, DRUPEFRUIT makes experimental small-batch “shrubs” made in SLC. What is a shrub? A raw, fruit-vinegar syrup used to make sodas or cocktails. Just add to sparkling water to make a fresh probiotic soda! DRUPEFRUIT uses fresh, seasonal fruit with raw, organic apple cider vinegar and cane sugar. New flavors every week, like “Pretty Fire” (mango/lime/hibiscus/habanero), “Strawberry Fields” (strawberry/basil), “L’Orange Julius” (Valencia orange/vanilla/licorice) and “Moms Love Prince” (persimmon/apple/clove). Saturday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; free; themonarchogden.com/gourmet-market.
Ogden Bizarre Market + Rail City Trooper Concert Series
The Ogden Bizarre Market keeps getting bigger and better. Now with a new beer garden and the Rail City Troopers Music Concerts, this is the place to Sunday Funday with family and friends. Indie Ogden started this eclectic market during the pandemic to help our community “market family.” Now, every Sunday, The Monarch is filled with local artists, crafters, up-cyclers, vintage resellers, artisans, nonprofits and service providers in a spacious and beautiful setting. Each week, it grows with connections, good energy and “all around Sunday morning magic.” Shop from 40-plus vendors, eat, drink and enjoy this week’s concert featuring three Ogden-based hip hop and rap artists: Daugaard, Imag!nary Friendz and Keilow. Sunday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; free; Facebook @indieogden.
Rail City Trooper Concert Series: Local Hip Hop Showcase
Rail City Productions, a new Ogden-based broadcasting and media production company, partnered with Indie Ogden to start the Rail City Troopers Weekly Concert Series. The all-ages weekly concert series happens upstairs in the Royal Room of The Monarch on Sundays at noon while the market of over 40 vendors continues downstairs. This Sunday, hip-hop artists Daugaard and Keilow take the stage. Daugaard is an Eminem, Wu-Tang Clan, Ice Cube and Snoop Dogg-inspired producer and hip-hop artist from Ogden with the recently released 2020 album" Reflections (Mixtape)." Keilow, an Ogden-based rapper, producer and dancer steals the show every time with his improvised freestyle rhymes. TxP Nxtch, Maurice Bossa Nova and Wes Burke are also joining the local hip-hop showcase, along with Nurture the Creative Mind, which will host a DJ set highlighting their student DJs, with special guests DJ Chasis and DJ Space Bunny, brought to you by Lavender Vinyl. Rail City Productions, made up of noise_explosion, UTaudio and Indie Ogden, will feature all music genres in their shows. They seek to “empower and equip artists while creating an environment where their only concern is creating their best possible art.” Sunday; 12 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; free; ogdenspecific.com.