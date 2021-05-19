'The Changing Room'
We're approaching the last week to experience the provocative art exhibition at Ogden Contemporary Arts (OCA) Center that questions the impact of artificial intelligence on our daily lives. “The Changing Room” is the work of Los Angeles-based artist Lauren Lee McCarthy. McCarthy experiments with the risks of AI in our public and private spaces through the interactive art installation, in which she has created an environment of smart architecture that controls emotion, with a control panel on the second floor where visitors can select one of 200 emotions emitting a layered response of lights, sounds and visuals. The entire OCA gallery has been transformed into various real-life home and work environments that are human yet digitally manipulated. “I’m hoping it brings up the question of what’s at stake when we bring AI into public and private spaces, and the ways our emotional experiences are mediated by technology,” McCarthy said. The free exhibit is open to the public during operating hours at the OCA Center until May 30. Ogden Contemporary Arts Center, 455 25th St.; free, ogdencontemporaryarts.org.
Ogden Bizarre Market
The Ogden Bizarre Market keeps getting bigger and better; now with a new beer garden and the Rail City Troopers Music Concerts, this is the place to have a “Sunday Funday” with family and friends. Indie Ogden started this eclectic market during the pandemic to help our community “market family.” Now, every Sunday, The Monarch is filled with local artists, crafters, up-cyclers, vintage resellers, artisans, nonprofits and service providers in a spacious and beautiful setting. Each week, it grows with connections, good energy and “all around Sunday morning magic.” This Sunday, shop from 40-plus vendors, eat, drink and stay tuned for the next concert from Rail City Productions. Sunday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; free; Facebook @indieogden.
Gourmet Market featuring Logos Coffee Company
Now complete with a beer garden and live music on the patio, the Gourmet Market is the place to come together every Saturday at The Monarch. Surprise Ogden musicians will be playing tunes for you this week, and hand-selected food vendors will inspire you to bring more flavor to your life. Come weekly to pick up your goodies for the weekend: fresh bread, coffee, organic chocolate, honey, baked goods, sauces, salsas and more. Even fresh flowers for your table! New vendors and musicians every week. This week’s new vendor, SLC-based Logos Coffee, roasts every batch of fresh coffee “with intention and without fault.” Logos sources its single-origin coffee only from the highest-quality green coffee from around the world, allowing the natural characteristics of each bean to shine. A favorite is the Ethiopia beans with naturally occurring notes of strawberry, rosehip and milk chocolate. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; free; themonarchogden.com/gourmet-market.
Keith Dagley exhibit
For one more week, take a walk into the historic Victorian mansion, The Eccles Art Center, to see the Keith Dagley paintings on display in the Main Gallery along with the accepted works from the “Frame Your Pet” competition in the Carriage House Gallery. Primarily an oil painter, Dagley is also known to work with pastels, graphite, prisma pencil and alcohol ink. His work is inspired by his own experiences; a love of family, horses and ranch life, wildlife, Native Americans and their culture, both past and present, encompass the bulk of his work. "Recording life, whether wild, domestic, present or historical, through my artwork fulfills a great need I have. Capturing the personality of each person, animal, event and sharing them is the principle behind my paintings,” Dagley said. The “Frame Your Pet” competition was open to resident Utah artists working in all media except photography. Accepted works are currently exhibited and awards were presented during the May art stroll. Through May 29; Eccles Community Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave.; weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; free; ogden4arts.org.