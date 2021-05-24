B.A.D.
Indie Ogden presents Bizarre After Dark (B.A.D.) this Thursday night out under the stars. A darker, badder version of the Ogden Bizarre Market, the big parking lot party will feature DJs, live hip-hop, craft brews, tacos and art vendors. Musicians include the lyrical artist Txp Nxtch, the rapper/producer Keilow and DJ Chassis. Ogden’s favorite food truck will be there slinging their famous tacos with beer provided by local breweries Roosters and UTOG. All this “badness” happening on the beautiful Upper Deck at The Monarch calls for one thing: “Bring your friends, grab a beer, shake your butt and buy some art!” Thursday; 6-10 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; free; @indieogden.
Keith Dagley
Take a walk into the historic Victorian mansion, The Eccles Art Center, to see the Keith Dagley paintings on display in the Main Gallery along with the accepted works from the “Frame Your Pet” competition in the Carriage House Gallery. Primarily an oil painter, Dagley is also known to work with pastels, graphite, colored pencil and alcohol ink. His work is inspired by his own experiences; a love of family, horses and ranch life, wildlife, Native Americans and their culture, both past and present, encompass the bulk of his work. The “Frame Your Pet” competition was open to resident Utah artists working in all media except photography. Accepted works are currently exhibited. On display for two more days. Now through May 29; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; Eccles Community Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave.; free; ogden4arts.org.
Gourmet Market
Now featuring a beer garden and live music on the pet-friendly patio — just east of the farmers market — the Gourmet Market is a lovely spot to land on a Saturday. A great summer lineup of musicians starts this Saturday with local musicians Madame Mackintosh and Adam Kozlewski to enjoy while you sip an ice-cold craft brew from Roosters or UTOG in the sunshine. The indoor Atrium is filled with specialty items from area artisans. Grab your goodies for the weekend: fresh bread, coffee, organic chocolate, honey, baked goods, sauces, salsas ... even fresh flowers for your table. Alexa Florals is a new vendor this week, with exquisite blooms. Each piece is a work of art. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; free; themonarchogden.com/gourmet-market.
Ogden Bizarre Market
The Ogden Bizarre Market keeps getting bigger and better. With a new beer garden and the Rail City Troopers Music Concerts, it’s the “Sunday Funday” place to be with family and friends. Indie Ogden started the eclectic market during the pandemic to help our community “market family.” Now, every Sunday, The Monarch is filled with local artists, crafters, up-cyclers, vintage resellers, artisans, nonprofits, and service providers in a spacious and beautiful setting. Each week it grows with connections, good energy and “all around Sunday morning magic.” This Sunday, shop from 40-plus vendors, eat, drink and stay tuned for the next concert from Rail City Productions. Sunday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; free; @indieogden.
'The Princess Bride'
Now is your chance to hear “As ... you ... wish!” in a historic cinema. Peery's Egyptian Theater's Classic Movie Series presents "The Princess Bride." This is one of those classics your kids need to see on the big screen while you try not to annoy them by reciting all those nostalgic one-liners, or with friends for a joyous Tuesday romp back to your childhood. The quest for true love never gets old, especially Westley’s plight to save Buttercup from the evil Humperdinck while meeting quirky friends, the Spanish swordsman Inigo Montaya and Fezzik the giant. Tuesday; 7-8:30 p.m.; Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd.; $7; ogdenpet.com.