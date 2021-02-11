Creativity for all ages, in-person and virtual, is available from Ogden artists year-round.
Here’s what’s upcoming:
Feb. 12
Galentine’s Ladies Night
Join in the fun online to make and create Love Notes with Magical Watercolors and Eat Chocolate! This awesome night is for ladies only. By The Local Artisan Collective, online, Friday, Feb. 12, 9-10:30 p.m., $25, localartisancollective.com/calendar
Feb. 13
Flo Painting Hearts
Want to get creative this Valentine’s? In this class, you get to create two wooden flo painting hearts. Find out why this is such a fun trend. All of the supplies for the class are provided. By The Local Artisan Collective, Saturday, Feb. 13, 6-7 p.m., $35, supplies included, localartisancollective.com/calendar
Feb. 13
Watercolor Nite and Chocolate
Come join the Ninth Muse Academy for a night out with your friends or your special someone. Relax and paint a piece you will be proud to put on the wall AND enjoy the best chocolate in the world. By Ninth Muse Academy of Art, 455 25th St., Saturday, Feb. 13, 7-9 p.m., $60/person or $97/couple, 9thmuse.art
Feb. 13
Monotype Demo and “Playday”
Learn various monotype printmaking techniques, and then “play” with tools and equipment to create your own monotypes. By Stephen Henry at Cow Creek Studio, 455 25th St., Saturday, Feb. 13, 10 a.m. to noon, free, art@cowcreekstudio.com
Feb. 27
St. Patrick’s Gnome Paint Class
Looking for something creative, safe and fun to do in February? You will be creating a unique St. Patrick’s Day gnome painting. Choose either three gnomes or a gnome with a rainbow and pot of gold on an 8x10 canvas. All supplies for the class will be provided and shipped to you. By The Local Artisan Collective, online, Saturday, Feb. 27, 6-8 p.m., $30, supplies and shipping included, localartisancollective.com/calendar
March 2-23
Watercolor Classes
This is an opportunity for those who watercolor (all abilities, teen-adults) to bring their current painting projects to work on to get help and critique. Class size will be limited to six and masks are required. By Joanne Hall, March 2-23 (possibly ongoing), at The Monarch, 455 25th St., 10:30 a.m. to noon, $70 for four lessons (materials not included), 801-941-3916
March 4-25
Basic Drawing Class
Learn to build strong drawings with shape building. Class will be limited to six and masks are required. By Joanne Hall, at The Monarch, 455 25th St., March 4-25, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. to noon, $60 for four lessons (materials not included, 801-941-3916
Ongoing Classes
Cow Creek Studio
Stephen Henry offers three-session watercolor classes on Tuesday or Thursday nights from 6:30-8:30 p.m. This class is for all ability levels, especially those who are totally inexperienced. Best of all, for a fee of $145, you get everything you need in this all-inclusive class. Come to class with nothing but a desire to create and leave with a beautiful watercolor painting made by your own hand. Email art@cowcreekstudio.com to reserve your spot for upcoming classes.
Still Life & Landscapes
Free instructional videos on both still life and landscape, time-lapse painting and more. By Elizabeth Robbins and Shanna Kunz, online, free, inspiredtopaint.com