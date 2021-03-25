Painters Elizabeth Robbins and Shanna Kunz are award-winning artists, business partners, neighbors and best friends. They met years ago through the Western art world online before they ever met in person at a solo show for Kunz at a gallery in Park City.
“At the show, I told her I was going to study with this artist in Tucson,” Robbins said. “And I said, ‘So am I!’ added Kunz. That time studying art together in Tucson marked the beginning of a series of serendipitous events that led Robbins, who had grown up near Salt Lake City but had since moved to Kansas and then Colorado, to buy a house directly next door to Kunz in Ogden.
When Robbins made plans to move back to Utah, Kunz urged her to move to Ogden. Robbins recalls her statement at the time: “Wild horses couldn’t drag me to Ogden.”
In perfect timing, the house next door to Kunz went up for sale and Kunz attempted to swoon Robbins, who was set on purchasing a home in Salt Lake, by showing her “the best of Ogden.” The two ate at Tona Sushi and walked up and down 25th Street. But it was what Robbins found inside the house for sale that reminded her of her late husband, and the expansive backyard, that immediately convinced her she was home. “I looked at Shanna and said, ‘I’m moving to Ogden!’”
Robbins grows the flowers in her backyard that she paints. Her garden has almost 100 rose bushes, at least a dozen peonies, dahlias, delphiniums, fruit trees, grape vines and more. As the season allows, Robbins spends at least two hours in her garden every morning before she begins to paint. “I planted them, watered them, pruned them and weeded them,” Robbins said of her paintings’ floral subjects. “The love I have for my subject matter transfers to the canvas.”
Robbins’ personal connection with flowers and gardening began when she was just a little girl, helping her grandmothers identify flowers and prune rose bushes near their cabin in Oakley. In addition to flowers, Robbins works in portraiture and Western motifs, including Native American people and artifacts.
There is currently a portrait of a headdress in her studio at The Monarch. “I grew up hearing stories about our ancestors coming across the plains,” Robbins said. “I’ve always felt this a reverence for the Native Americans and loved how they always used art in their clothing and war bonnets and shields.”
Both have at-home studios, where they would drag a beanbag chair back and forth to “talk art” as they worked. Eventually they began to fantasize about shared studio space and, just as all successful businesses begin, jotted down their ideas on a napkin while out to lunch. Within two weeks, they were signing a lease and Bella Muse Gallery on 25th Street was born.
Bella Muse served as the artists’ collaborative studio and gallery where, in addition to creating and selling their own work, they represented more than 30 Western artists over the gallery’s five-year span. But it was time to move on.
They relocated to The Monarch, where they have studio spaces next door to one another. The move was “wonderful,” they said almost in unison. “We were over retail,” they said. “It left us so we couldn’t paint and travel,” Kunz said. “We were over selling everyone else’s work and wanted to put our efforts on our own.”
Both Kunz and Robbins are represented by multiple galleries around the country and travel extensively for workshops and shows, but they make it a point to attend every Open Studio Night and Gourmet Market at The Monarch because of the new people they get to meet every time.
Kunz has a personal relationship with every landscape she paints. Rather than replicate what she sees with precise realism, Kunz paints the essence of a place with a temperate palette, blurred forms and visual brushstrokes. Her beginnings as a portrait painter translate into her landscapes as she aims to reveal the soul or spirit of her subject matter.
Raised and rooted in the West, Kunz has a fondness for the outdoors that shows through her work. “My dad used to pack all the kids into the back of his old Chevy and drive up Weber Canyon to Christmas Meadows and go camping there,” she said. “It gave me an affinity to the landscape that came out later in my paintings.”
Kunz often paints en plein air, which adds richness and honesty to the work that viscerally affects the viewer. “I want to be able to step into the painting ... to feel like I’m there,” she said. “And I want the people who view my paintings to feel like they’re there as well.”
Both Kunz and Robbins have been earning a living with their art for over 30 years, being sole breadwinners of their households and at times being single parents. They put their kids through college and made the mortgage payments “even during the 2008 crash that was devastating.”
“It was like someone turned off a faucet,” Robbins said. Kunz says it weeded out who was serious and who wasn’t.
“We’ve been very lucky that we both entered in a time where there weren’t as many artists, so maybe we had more opportunities,” Kunz said, “and we are both extremely hard workers and obsessed with what we do.” Robbins added, “It takes that obsession to be successful.”
To help other artists be successful, they launched a painting membership course, “Inspired to Paint,” by their own Bella Muse Productions. New professionally filmed and edited content every month includes art history, business tips, concept lessons, regular videos, guest artists, product reviews, conversation and art ... ”A little bit of everything.” They already have over 1,500 members on the site from all over the world, creating a community of like-minded artists learning from each other online.
“One of the most important things is to paint what you know,” Robbin said. “She [Kunz] knows landscapes, I know flowers. We both love the subject matter that we paint and I think that energy and emotion comes through in our paintings.”
Robbins says the pieces have energy. “I can paint roses all day long and never get tired.” Her favorite flowers are roses, peonies and sunflowers.
Kunz loves cottonwood trees “first and foremost,” as well as pines and rivers, mostly of the West, in Utah, Idaho and Montana. Her favorite place to paint is the Uinta Mountains. “We get to move mountains, build trees. ... It’s beautiful.”
“Painting is a combination of problem solving and thinking in the beginning, and then not being so stubborn to it that you don’t listen intuitively to finish it,” Kunz said. “You’re listening to the painting.”
Robbins says it’s like you’re channeling something. “Sometimes you step back and go, ‘Wow, did I just paint that?’”
Read more about Kunz and Robbins at inspiredtopaint.com, elizabethrobbinsart.com and shannakunz.com.