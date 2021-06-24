It’s First Friday in Ogden again on July 2 and the corner of 25th & Ogden Avenue is the essential stop.
Now featuring a beer garden, Open Studio Night at The Monarch is a big party every first Friday, with live music, food, hands-on art, workshops, exhibits and a chance to walk through over 40 creative studios to meet the artists; it’s the best date night and family-friendly outing in town.
Dine at WB’s for the finest craft cocktails and small plates in town or grab some Hawaiian cuisine from the Dakine Grindz food truck.
Then, catch Van Sessions, free live music performances from the Tan Van, where local musicians share their stories.
This month, The Banyan Collective’s “Van Sessions” podcast features three musicians: Cory Mon, The Proper Way and Brue will each jam in the van for one hour starting at 7 p.m. For Sammy Brue fans, Brue is his new band and this will be one of their first Ogden performances.
Ogden Contemporary Arts, located at The Monarch, has a new exhibit that is free and open during Open Studio Night.
“Social Undistance” is an interdisciplinary exhibition and contemporary dance experience, produced in collaboration with Ogden MoveMeant Collective and Cam McLeod, that explores how shared isolation and limited physical connection impacts the human experience. McLeod, who developed the overarching concept for the installation, says it’s “a visual representation of what it felt like to be thrust into extreme lockdown and isolation from human interaction, and what that restricted movement does to the human psyche.”
Another new art installation to see is the group mural completed by 9th Muse Academy of Art. Nine students, ranging from 10 to 16 years old, collaborated on the unique but unified piece. Art director Sarah Abagulum says each student completed a section of the mural “that expresses their creativity but as a whole they pieced it together to form an overall idea.” Abagulum invites the public to “come and appreciate what our children are doing in Ogden’s art world.’’ The mural will be on display during Open Studio Night inside The Monarch.
Every Open Studio Night, many of the artists from over 40 creative studios attend with new art to showcase, specials and demos. This month, Barb Crosbie will be in Studio 24 demoing how she makes her goddess pots. Other giveaways, contests and discounts are in store.
Art Box, the charming retail shop at The Monarch full of unique whimsical gifts, will feature special guest artist Heather Olsen. Olsen’s paintings — figures, still life, landscapes, animals — reflect her interest in the human condition and emotional aspects of our lives, “portraying the soul of every living thing.”
“The use of vivid color and texture in each piece captures the emotional aspect of each subject,” according to Art Box. Olsen will showcase a collection of animals that the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah treats and saves, and will donate part of her proceeds from the sale of her artwork to the organization.
Come to Open Studio Night at The Monarch every first Friday for some of Ogden’s best food, art and music all in one spot, a short three-minute walk just east of Historic 25th Street.