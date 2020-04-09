LAYTON — The Davis Arts Council is inviting artists of all ages and abilities to share art that express appreciation for health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
In association with Intermountain Layton Hospital and Davis Hospital, the arts council has issued a call for artwork centering on doctors, nurses and others on the front line of the COVID-19 battle. DAC will gather the art and combine it into a slideshow that that will be digitally displayed at the hospitals.
“All members of the community are invited to stay safe, stay home, and make art that will be digitally displayed throughout local hospitals,” according to a news release from the council.
Tessa Vaschel, executive director of DAC, said they’re trying to bring messages of hope and gratitude in these difficult times.
“One of the best things about art is that it brings communities together,” Vaschel is quoted in the news release. “Right now we can’t physically be together and it can be easy to feel helpless. Making art is a way you can stay home, stay safe, and show your support for our neighbors and friends who are working every day to keep our community safe and healthy.”
The council is accepting digital art, as well as a scan or photo of physical art. All submissions must be images — no video will be accepted. Multiple submissions are welcome.
Artwork should be sent to staysafemakeart@gmail.com.
Those working in other medical facilities who would like to display the artwork submitted should send an email to that same email address, according to the news release.