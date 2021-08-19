When you gaze upon his masterpieces, it’s difficult to imagine that Jonathon Morgan has only been sculpting for three years.
After his wife signed him up for sculpting classes as a birthday present, he was hooked. With a background in design and drawing, Morgan, who is also a dentist, said that sculpting teeth in dental school is what led to the discovery of his talent as a sculptor.
“The reason why I went into sculpture was because of this overwhelming drive to help people,” he said. “With dentistry, I can have that impact one person at a time, but I want to leave a legacy behind. Looking at my own talents was an obligation to transition more into art because of the possibility of touching so many more people.”
He receives inspiration for his work from “the underdogs.” Being the parent of an autistic child, he has been a first-hand witness to the struggle of human existence. “I’m amazed by the ability that people have to deal with adversity,” Morgan said. “I believe that struggle not only makes us stronger but brings with it empathy and compassion.”
Now, Morgan inspires others through his art. “The point of (my) work is to get people to question what they know,” he said.
Morgan’s sculptures tell compelling stories of resilience, hope and determination. “My passion is to give hope to those who may need some light in their darkest moment,” he said. As a result, Morgan’s figures are sculptured with dramatic and triumphant postures, inspiring the viewer with bold gestures.
He said, “I’m attempting to create something visually pleasing to draw people in. However, once I have their attention, I’m hoping they will see that there is more going on than they initially realized. Every sculpture has a story, and the story is more important than the piece. Many of my pieces have something hidden in them that offers a clue into why I think it is important. What I’m really trying to do is engage people and make an emotional connection. It’s not uncommon to have full-grown men crying when they leave my studio.”
Morgan says having a studio at The Monarch has led to the engagement he desires with his customers. “I’m amazed at the conversations I get to have with passersby,” he beams. After outgrowing his laundry room, Morgan used the art gallery of Shanna Kunz and Elizabeth Robins. After they moved to The Monarch, Morgan did too.
“I have loved every moment of being a part of The Monarch,” he said. “I was raised in Ogden and have always felt very connected to it. It excites me to be able to contribute to the growing art movement.”
In his studio, Morgan sells his bronze sculptures as well as artwork by his daughter. This September, Morgan offers a six-week, three-hour beginner and intermediate figure sculpting class on Wednesdays beginning Sept. 2 from 6-9 p.m. The $500 fee includes a live model and clay. A few spots are still open. Call or text Morgan at 801-682-5810.
Follow Morgan @morganbronzeart on Instagram or @Jonathan Morgan on Facebook.