OGDEN — Although, technically, the city’s monthly First Friday Art Stroll will continue to be virtual in August, some participating organizations are beginning to open back up following the pandemic shutdown.
This month’s First Friday Art Stroll is planned for 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7. As in recent months, participants are invited to share online art pieces, projects and musical performances using the #OgdenSharesArt hashtag on social media. Ogden City Arts and the First Friday Art Stroll will then share these files on their social media outlets.
However, this month some events will be held live.
“Although the First Friday Art Stroll is virtual for August, some of our community partners have opened and plan to host small events while practicing social distancing,” according to a news release from Ogden City Arts. “We are happy that as restrictions are starting to lift people can start to experience art in person.”
For example, at Carper Contemporary at The Argo House, 529 Historic 25th St., a pop-up exhibit will be held from 5-8 p.m., called “Paper Projects.” The exhibition, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and the 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage in Utah, features contemporary interpretations of works on paper by female artists.
Meanwhile, at Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., the 46th Annual Statewide Competition Exhibit showcases the best artists in the state. A reception is planned for 5-8 p.m. Friday.
The Local Artisan Collective, 2371 Kiesel Ave., will offer art demonstrations, exhibits, entertainment and more throughout the evening.
The Monarch, at 455 25th St., will also take part in the First Friday Art Stroll. It opens its doors at 6 p.m. with its Open Studio Nights. Then, at 7 p.m., dance, music and more will be offered. Advance tickets are required for some aspects of the evening, available at www.themonarchogden.com.
For more information on the August First Friday Art Stroll, visit ogdencity.com/770/First-Friday-Art-Stroll.