OGDEN — The city’s monthly First Friday Art Stroll takes place this weekend in downtown Ogden.
August’s art stroll is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at various venues in and around downtown Ogden. Maps for the art stroll are available at The Corner, a community hotspot on the southwest corner of Washington Boulevard and Historic 25th Street. Admission is free.
As in previous months, the Ogden Food Truck Rally will take place in front of Union Station that evening.
For more information on the First Friday Art Stroll, visit http://ogdencity.com/770/first-friday-art-stroll or call 801-629-8718.
Among galleries and businesses hosting events at this month’s First Friday Art Stroll are:
Art Box, 215 Historic 25th St. — Contemporary expressionist painter Kate Bruce. www.artboxogden.com, 801-675-1078.
Cara Koolmees Gallery, 256 Historic 25th St. — Koolmees’ vacation and beach pictures. www.carakoolmees.com, 801-540-2299.
Cuppa, 552 25th St. — Utah artist Chelsey Ott. www.facebook.com/cuppaogden, 385-298-5744.
Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave. — The 45th annual Statewide Competition Exhibit opens with a reception, 5-8 p.m. Friday. ogden4arts.org, 801-392-6935.
Gallery 25, 268 25th St. — Photographer David Crowther, and abstract oil painter Shirlee Nelson.www.gallery25utah.com, 801-334-9881.
Grounds for Coffee, 3005 Harrison Blvd. — Works by Scott Driscoll. www.facebook.com/gfcharrison, 801-621-3014.
Hippie Skin, 2424 Wall Ave. — Boudoir Art of Silk & Salt Photography.
Ogden First Inc.’s PLATFORMS, 490 25th St. — “Four|For Freedoms” exhibit.ogdenfirst.org.
Rainy Day Emporium, 155 Historic 25th St. — Artwork by Tyler and Megan Encalado. www.rainydayemporium.com, 801-721-5115.
The Argo House, 529 Historic 25th St. — Suzanne Storer’s work. theargohouse.co, 801-349-2746.
The Cupcake Shoppe and Bakery, 2352 Kiesel Ave. — Ka’ili Hill: Crafty Chic DIY. www.facebook.com/thecupcakeshoppeandbakery, 801-546-8252.
The Diamond Room, 115 Historic 25th St. — Spray paint art by Andrew Shorts. Also, musician Rick Odell. www.thediamondroomutah.com, 801-392-3232.
The Local Artisan Collective, 2371 Kiesel Ave. — Featured artist is Stephanie Howerton. Also, fashion show during the art stroll. www.localartisancollective.com, 801-399-2787.
The Monarch, 455 Historic 25th St. — The Banyan Collective Van Sessions continue 7-9 p.m. with live music and a podcast recorded out of a retro van. Also, Ogden Twilight Pre-Concert Celebration, 4-7 p.m. www.facebook.com/TheMonarchOgden, 801-823-3320.
Waffle Love Ogden, 109 Historic 25th St. — Work from Moe. www.facebook.com/waffleloveogden, 801-923-3588.
Wasatch Roasting Company, 2436 Grant Ave. — Work by Aaron Babbitt. www.wasatchroasting.com, 801-689-2626.
Zucca Underground, 225 25th St. — Artworks by Susan Snyder, Kate Bruce, and Amie Preston. www.myzucca.com, 801-475-7077.
