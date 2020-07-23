OGDEN — It’s ballet-meets-pandemic.
This summer, Imagine Ballet Theatre has been presenting “Picnics & Plies,” a series of performances associated with IBT’s 2020 Summer Intensive program.
Performances will be offered at noon Friday, July 24 — and again on July 31 — in the Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St. One performance has already been presented at the amphitheater.
The program features topical works that deal with such subjects as social distancing, wearing masks, and washing hands, according to Raymond Van Mason, artistic director of the ballet company. Among the classical works will be Fairy Variations from “The Sleeping Beauty,” and variations from Coppelia.
Choreography is provide by the company’s dancers, along with works by Candace Bowman (hip-hop), Jessica Gabler (modern), and Christina Stockdale (ballet).
Due to contactless ticketing requirements, tickets must be purchased in advance — no tickets will be sold at the venue.
Audience members will be required to provide information for contact tracing. Temperatures will be taken at the gate, and all in attendance must wear a mask.
Van Mason also said “there is no congregating allowed while in the venue.”
For tickets or more information, call 801-393-5000.