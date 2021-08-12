Award-winning landscape artist Natalie Shupe, who was born at the base of Ben Lomond Peak and currently resides in the beautiful Ogden Valley town of Liberty, is inspired by her two passions for oil painting and the Western landscape.
“Nothing excites me more than trying to capture the beauty of nature,” Shupe said. Growing up running freely on a small farm among the animals and fruit trees, she says “painting had to share time with climbing trees and chasing balls.”
After starting art classes at 11 years old, she went on to play softball at Snow College and finished with a BFA at Utah State University in art education before putting the paint brushes away and mastering the art of quilting while raising children, for which she won awards, taught classes and published designs.
Eventually, the desire to paint returned and she’s been immersed in it ever since, searching for inspiration by hiking and exploring throughout the Wasatch and beyond, and taking workshops from other artists like John Poon, John Hughes and Russell Case.
“There are so many wonderful artists in our Ogden area,” Shupe said. “I’ve taken workshops and painted with some of the finest people anywhere.”
Eight years ago, Shupe began to show and sell her work, winning numerous awards and art gallery residencies. Her original landscape paintings are displayed inside her studio at The Monarch and can also be seen at Logan Fine Art Gallery and the St. George Art Museum.
Shupe offered classes and workshops before the COVID-19 outbreak and hopes to return to it soon.
Learn more about Natalie Shupe online at natalieshupe.com, Facebook @Natalie Shupe or Instagram @natalieshupefineart.