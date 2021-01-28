Normally in conjunction with Ogden City Art’s First Friday Art Stroll, The Monarch opened its doors on Jan. 8 for a special Open Studio Night of art, community, music ... and tacos.
Inside the exquisitely renovated 1920s industrial parking garage, adorned with the popular butterfly mural, patrons had the chance to win pieces of art by The Monarch creatives, hear the violin sounds of Gabriel Gordon: The Art of Listening, and enjoy Wimpy and Fritz’s award-winning tacos. Among the many prizes offered were a Hope and Evolution floral arrangement, the Lunar Calendar by Wild Meraki Creations, silver earrings by OIGI Designs, and handmade cards by Thomas Printers.
There is a telltale look of awe on the faces of people walking into the grandeur of the historic space that houses over 40 creative studios, event venues, WB’s Eatery Bar & Coffee, Art Box gift shop and the Ogden Contemporary Arts Garage. It is a pillar of creativity in the heart of Ogden’s Nine Rails Creative District, and the Ogden community can enjoy it monthly during First Friday Art Stroll from 6-9 p.m. For weekly event updates and details, subscribe to The Monarch newsletter at themonarchogden.com.