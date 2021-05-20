The corner of Washington Boulevard and 25th Street is about to get busier — a newly designed art-scaped plaza with a large public art installation, lighted pavers, permanent seating and an intimate performance area is coming to The Corner this fall.
Currently, a curious little, white standalone building with colorful patio umbrellas, The Corner, owned by Ogden City, was reopened over two years ago to be run as an information booth, cafe and gift shop managed by the Ogden City Arts, Culture and Events Division where it has been attracting more notice.
Coordinator Beth Bell said The Corner plaza art installation project was designed by the same landscape architects as the Dumke Arts Plaza and will begin construction this summer. New trees and a massive art installation in addition to the other updates are slated for completion in conjunction with the new Dumke plaza this October.
The updates and art installation will bring visibility to The Corner, establishing it as the intended epicenter for visitors and locals to stop in for information, grab a snack or cold drink, buy event tickets or ask directions.
According to Bell, the city-owned building that is now The Corner was a ticket bus station in the 1980s and later leased out to a business that turned it into a cafe. Three years ago, the city decided to reclaim the space to be used as a community service.
It’s also a place to stop in for a quick bite or purchase merchandise, tickets and souvenirs. This summer’s fare at The Corner includes ice cream, cold beverages (soda, water, Gatorade), potato salad and pasta salad, and grab-and-go snacks. An assortment of hats, beanies, T-shirts, mugs, stickers and other gifts by local artists are available.
Friendly ambassadors, trained and knowledgeable of Ogden, greet guests through the window ready to share all the happenings in and around Ogden, including local trails, galleries, events and museums. They have trail maps, event fliers and tickets for things like Raptors games, Ogden Nature Center, Ogden’s Dinosaur Park, the Treehouse Museum and Ogden Twilight Concert Series.
The Corner supports small businesses by sharing information online as well as in-person at the shop, with social media pages offering a wealth of information about things to do, special events and news in Ogden.
To further help support local businesses in the area, the new updates include a permanent information wall that will be attached to the west part of the building for local businesses to use to share services, promotions and upcoming events.
The Corner is open six days a week, Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with extended hours during community events. It will be open until 9 p.m. during First Friday Art Stroll and at 8 a.m. for Saturday farmers markets.