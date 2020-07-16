OGDEN — The city is looking for creative types to spruce up the place a bit.
Officials are seeking artists on two projects in downtown Ogden: the Grant Avenue Junction Wall project and The Corner Art Plaza project.
According to a news release, the city has issued a “request for qualifications” in both public art projects. Submission deadlines are Aug. 31.
The Grant Avenue Junction Wall project is looking for an artist or team of artists to help design and create public art that will be placed at five separate wall panels along the Grant Avenue Promenade. The promenade was built to be a pedestrian- and bike-friendly link between the Ogden River Parkway trail system and Historic 25th Street/downtown Ogden. The promenade currently runs on Grant Avenue from 18th to 23rd streets, but eventually it will extend south to 26th Street.
The budget for the project is $175,000.
The other RFQ is for The Corner Art Plaza. The Corner is the relatively new information kiosk at the southwest corner of Washington Boulevard and Historic 25th Street. It’s considered a part of the city’s Nine Rails Creative District.
For this project, the city is looking for an artist or artist team to help create a plaza design where public art can be created and placed. The successful applicant will work with the city to complete the installation.
The budget for this project is $130,000.
Both projects require those selected to work with Ogden City Arts staff and the city’s Arts Advisory Committee to help implement the ideas for the projects.
Tentative official unveiling dates are fall 2021/spring 2022 for the Grant Avenue project and late spring 2022 for the art plaza project.
For more information, visit ogdencity.com/artistcall.