The annual Festival Hispano de Ogden — or Ogden Hispanic Festival — returns to town soon.
The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 5 in Ogden’s Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave. The family-oriented festival features entertainment, food, activities, booths and more. It’s hosted by the nonprofit organization Latinos United Promoting Education and Civic Engagement.
Admission is free.
Flor Lopez, organizer of the event, said the purpose of the festival is to both celebrate Hispanic culture and raise money for education.
“Basically, in LUPEC we have a scholarship program, and we try to raise money with this event — and our sponsors — to fund those scholarships,” Lopez said. “We support around 20 students with our scholarships.”
LUPEC describes itself as “a non-profit whose mission is to empower the Latino community to become more autonomous participating members of society through education.”
Lopez said last year’s event attracted about 2,500 people.
This year’s festival will feature activities for children, and information for adults on immigration, health care, education, voter registration and more.
“We’ll have police and fire department tables,” Lopez said. “Also, food trucks and vendors.”
Lopez said taco trucks — as well as other food vendors and cuisine, like Italian and hot dogs — will be featured just outside the station.
Entertainment for the afternoon will include Tamborazo Diamante Zapotecano, Myami Girlz, Bomba Marile, Mariachi Aguilas de la Esperanza, Grupo de Baile Nehuara, and Grupo Tutuli.
Lopez said the festival is designed to educate and entertain both the Hispanic and non-Hispanic communities.
“We’re here to support people’s needs,” she said. “Both Spanish and English speakers are welcome at the festival. It’s OK for everyone to come and learn.”
For more information, visit lupec-us.org or call 801-458-2685.