Emily Cook is a family care physician and artist who approaches patient care with the humanities in mind and says we need to put heart first. The arts — paint, music, dance — can pinpoint illness and help us understand how we are hurting, according to Cook.
“Some of our modern day complaints are behavioral ... the push for bigger, better, faster,” she said. “And the humanities make us slow down and look, listen and feel.”
Cook emphasizes preventive medicine and building a better life through positive overall humanities-based changes like nutrition, art, yoga, meditation, etc. Sometimes she sends art supplies to her patients struggling with depression or anxiety.
Her most common complaint from patients is fatigue, and she finds westernized medicine to be limited in its effectiveness. After spending time with patients and learning their life story, she said the “why” usually reveals itself to be a lack of daily joy. “When we feed our creativity, we bring back measures of joy and can rejuvenate” she said. It’s not a quick one-minute office visit fix, she added, but symptoms including depression, fatigue, insomnia, weight gain, anorexia and low self-worth can be eased through the humanities.
Inspired by her daughter and a love for hot dog costumes, old men, velvet Elvis pictures, Bill Murray, people’s faces, books, naked people, popcorn, rocks and canyons ... Cook is as versatile in her artwork as her personal interests; she works with different mediums such as clay, acrylics, pastels and metal.
“I believe that working in a single medium is restrictive to my artistic process,” Cook said. “Each idea manifests its own individual style.”
A passion for both art and science fuels Cook’s work, no matter the discipline. Currently focused on oil and acrylics, Cook paints landscape and floral works that blur the lines between realism and abstraction with textured surfaces and loosely discernible forms. Utah’s looming horizon lines and wandering canyons inspire a sense of drama and energy in her mountain series, which is balanced by her delicate botanicals washed in soft color.
Originally from Scottsdale, Arizona, Cook was drawn to the arts from a very young age and enrolled herself in adult painting classes — including nude figure drawing — when she was just 12 years old. Her artistic inclinations stayed with her through high school and then in college at Brigham Young University, where she received a scholarship to study fine art.
After graduating, Cook pursued further studies in gemology, seeking a profession as a jeweler and integrating her interest in science as she experimented with rocks and metal working. While she loved the work and still considers herself a “rock hound,” Cook came to a dead end within the job market and decided to shift to a profession with a more stable income — while still satisfying her interests. Meeting her desire to help others and explore more scientific study, Cook decided to attend medical school at Midwestern University in Arizona and became a family care physician in Ogden.
Even with a demanding day job, Cook remains committed to her art career and enjoys the balance of the two disciplines. Her approach to medicine is similar to her philosophy as an artist, as she uses both platforms to inspire creativity in others. “Being creative can allow people to feel better about themselves,” she said. “So I like to encourage my patients who are struggling to follow a dream they’ve given up or to pursue something creative.”
This desire led Cook to encourage people in her personal life — from children to adults — to pursue art, surrounding herself with their creative energy as well as her own.
Cook sells art, loves working together with clients on commission pieces, and hosts art classes and jewelry making in Studio 5 at The Monarch. “It’s such a freeing feeling to create, so I like to include other people with the work that I’m doing and inspire others to be creative with me.”
For anyone looking to heal through creativity, interested in commission work or purchasing an original Emily Cook piece of art, she can often be found in her studio during most first Fridays during Open Studio Night and is available via direct message for any inquiries.
Learn more at emilycook.art.