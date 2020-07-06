OGDEN — A call-for-entries has been issued for the Eccles Art Center’s 46th annual Statewide Competition.
The competition is open to all artists currently living in Utah. Original works in any medium — including paintings, prints, monoprints, drawings, graphics, pottery, sculptures and textiles — are eligible for entry. Reproduction prints and photography are not eligible in this contest.
Artworks must have been completed within the past two years and cannot have been previously exhibited at the art center. All art must be mounted, matted, framed and ready to hang or display.
Artists are limited to two entries each. The entry fee is $10 per artwork.
Entries for the statewide competition will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29-30 at the art center, 2580 Jefferson Ave.
A public reception will be held from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 7. Awards will be posted, and a virtual tour of the exhibit will be available online at that time. The exhibit will run through Aug. 29.
For competition rules, visit www.ogden4arts.org. For more information, call the Eccles Art Center at 801-392-6935.