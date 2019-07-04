OGDEN — The city’s First Friday Art Stroll takes place this weekend, with some exhibits focusing on patriotic and western art.
Ogden’s monthly art stroll is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. on the first Friday of each month at various venues in and around downtown Ogden. Maps for the art stroll are available at The Corner, a community hotspot on the southwest corner of Washington Boulevard and Historic 25th Street. Admission is free.
This month, a pop-up event will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Jessie Jean’s on Historic 25th, 195 Historic 25th St. The open-mic event will feature poetry, music and more.
And again, the Ogden Food Truck Rally will take place in front of Union Station that evening.
For more information on the First Friday Art Stroll, visit http://ogdencity.com/770/first-friday-art-stroll or call 801-629-8718.
Among galleries and businesses hosting events at this month’s First Friday Art Stroll are:
Art Box, 215 Historic 25th St. — The ranching/rodeo artwork of Liberty native Seth Hadlock will be featured this month. www.artboxogden.com, 801-675-1078.
Bliss Skincare Studio, 2422 Grant Ave. — The paintings of Erica Lyon are on tap for July. www.skinbybliss.com, 801-317-4060.
Cara Koolmees Gallery, 256 Historic 25th St. — Koolmees’ beach pictures will be displayed. www.carakoolmees.com, 801-540-2299.
Cuppa, 552 25th St. — The work of local artist Chelsey Ott. www.facebook.com/cuppaogden, 385-298-5744.
Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave. — Works from western-themed artists opens with a reception, 5-8 p.m. Friday. ogden4arts.org, 801-392-6935.
Gallery 25, 268 25th St. — Artist Susan Jordan will be featured in July. www.gallery25utah.com, 801-334-9881.
Grounds for Coffee, 3005 Harrison Blvd. — Featured artworks by Faith Baily. www.facebook.com/gfcharrison, 801-621-3014.
Ogden First Inc.’s PLATFORMS, 490 25th St. — “Four|For Freedoms” exhibit featured in July and August.ogdenfirst.org.
Rainy Day Emporium, 155 Historic 25th St. — Syracuse artist Meemer Millard Maxwell will display works. www.rainydayemporium.com, 801-721-5115.
The Argo House, 529 Historic 25th St. — Suzanne Storer’s “Who We Are” sculpture exhibit featured through August. theargohouse.co, 801-349-2746.
The Cupcake Shoppe and Bakery, 2352 Kiesel Ave. — Featuring paintings created by those attending the Watercolor Cupcake Shoppe Paint Off class. www.facebook.com/thecupcakeshoppeandbakery, 801-546-8252.
The Diamond Room, 115 Historic 25th St. — Works from fluid artist Lexie Dawn Silk, who will also offer a demonstration. Also, musician Rick Odell will sing the classics. www.thediamondroomutah.com, 801-392-3232.
The Front Climbing Club, 225 20th St. — Art from Kelsey Williams, music by The Reverend and the Revelry, hors d’oeuvres, and climbing. frontogden.com, 801-393-7625.
The Local Artisan Collective, 2371 Kiesel Ave. — Featured artist for the month is Melinda Brimhall Greenwood, with guest artist Steve D. Stones, and K-12 student artworks. Also, a silver ring class by Rene Venegas. www.localartisancollective.com, 801-399-2787.
The Monarch, 455 Historic 25th St. — The Banyan Collective Van Sessions continue 7-9 p.m. with live music and a podcast recorded out of a retro van. www.facebook.com/TheMonarchOgden, 801-823-3320.
Union Station’s art galleries, 2501 Wall Ave. — “The Natural World: Three Women and Three Artistic Visions” continues in Gallery at the Station; no exhibits in Myra Powell Gallery; and Patio Paint Party at Nurture the Creative Mind. theunionstation.org, 801-629-8680.
Waffle Love Ogden, 109 Historic 25th St. — Oil, acrylic and watercolor portraiture by Paige Young, of Ogden. www.facebook.com/waffleloveogden, 801-923-3588.
Wasatch Roasting Company, 2436 Grant Ave. — July’s featured art will be photography by Ogden native Clayton Rich. In the outdoor Origin-Alley Art Gallery, new artwork by Rich Ramos, Nezak, Jaroh and other local artists continue to be displayed. www.wasatchroasting.com, 801-689-2626.
Zucca Underground, 225 25th St. — Artworks by Sonia Pentz. www.myzucca.com, 801-475-7077.
