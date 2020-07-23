OGDEN — Even the fiberglass horses are social distancing this year.
With most Ogden Pioneer Days activities canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, one tradition has continued this July: “The Trail to Ogden Pioneer Days.”
Ordinarily, the display of dozens of life-size artistic horses — featuring unique paint jobs by local artists — is concentrated in the downtown area in the days surrounding the July 24 holiday. But this year, city officials have decided to give the horses free rein around the city. Ogden City Arts, Culture and Events has strategically placed the artworks at various parks and neighborhoods throughout the city.
“We hope that seeing these beautiful symbols of our statehood and culture in neighborhoods and local parks will energize residents and allow people to reflect in their own way,” Caldwell is quoted in a news release.
The decision to spread out the horses ties in with the city’s #OgdenSharesArt program that started in March when the First Friday Art Stroll became a virtual event due to social distancing. The goal of the program is “bringing safe, social distancing art to the community,” according to the release.
The horses will remain on display through August.
For a map showing the placement of this year’s horses around town, visit https://horsemap.ogdencity.com/